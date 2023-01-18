10+ Tata SUVs To Launch Over The Next Three Years – Details

Tata will launch a host of new SUVs over the next three years including the Harrier EV, Sierra, Avinya, Curvv and Tiago EV Blitz

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors has unveiled a whole new range of concepts pertaining to its future product portfolio. One of the highlights is undoubtedly the near-production Sierra EV, a more toned-down version of the concept revealed in 2020 at the same motoring show. The five-door SUV is expected to arrive by the middle of this decade and it will be powered by an all-new engine.

The new generation Sierra will likely be offered in its zero-emission guise based on a heavily modified ALFA architecture and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing up to 180 hp. The powertrain was revealed at the Auto Expo and it will power the existing Harrier and Safari as well in the near future. Another model that will use the DI unit is the Curvv.

Just as the Sierra, the Curvv has been on display in its close-to-production avatar as well. It could have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and expect the 1.5L petrol to accompany the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine derived from Nexon. The Curvv could also be available in petrol and EV guises with the former arriving sometime next year.

The Tata Tiago EV was introduced only a few weeks ago and its sporty avatar known as the Tiago EV Blitz is also on display with cosmetic updates, blue accents and black-finished alloy wheels. It will go on sale next financial year. The Avinya concept has graced the public for the first time at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and is underpinned by the Gen 3 pure EV platform.

The production version of the Avinya concept will be one of the next-generation Tata EVs and it will have a range in excess of 500 km upon arrival by 2025 or 2026. The near-production Harrier EV will hit the road next year and is a genuine surprise at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will sit on the heavily updated version of the OMEGA platform with 4X4 capabilities.

The Tata Altroz and Punch CNG variants will be launched in the coming months and they feature a twin-cylinder setup without sacrificing the bootspace. The more performance focussed Altroz Racer could be considered for launch. The Harrier and Safari Dark editions with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera system, an all-digital instrument cluster, etc will also be introduced soon.