10 Tata Cars Slated For Soon Launch In India – Hornbill To Blackbird SUV

Tata Motors will be launching several key products in the coming months including Hornbill SUV to increase its domestic sales volume

Tata Motors recently launched Harrier SUV in India and planning to launch at least 9-10 cars including some facelifts in the next 2-18 months. These include production versions of the H7X and H2X concept as well along with facelift version of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. Here’s a look at the upcoming 10 Tata cars.

1. Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback

In festive season, the company will launch the production version of the Tata 45X concept that debuted at the Auto Expo last year. The Altroz premium hatch will rival the Maruti Baleno and will become the most premium hatchback from Tata ever. It will also mark the debut of the Alfa Arc modular platform and is expected to come with the most powerful set of engines in its segment.

2. Tata Buzzard 7-Seater

Tata Buzzard is the concept version of the 7-seater Tata Harrier that recently made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show as Buzzard. H7X might get an all-new name in India, will be based on the same Omega Arc platform that underpins the Harrier. It will be powered by a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec engine and likely to produce 170PS as Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

The Buzzard is around 63 mm longer than the Harrier, which will make it more spacious and easily accommodate the third row of seats.

3. Tata H2X Micro-SUV (Hornbill)

The H2X concept broke covers at the recently held 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It previews a Maruti Ignis rival that will become the most affordable SUV/crossover of the manufacturer. It will be underpinned by the Alfa Arc platform and could share the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the Tiago, albeit, in a BSVI-compliant format. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

Pratap Bose, Head of design, Tata Motors has said that the production-spec model will retain almost 80 per cent of the concept’s design, which means you can get a boxy silhouette and a bold stance.

4. Tata Blackbird

Tata Motors is also busy developing a Hyundai Creta-rival that is internally known as ‘Blackbird’. It will likely to be a rebadged version of Chinese Cherry Tiggo 5X. The new model will measure 4.2 metres in length.

Engine options for the Blackbird aren’t known at the moment and will be powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an upgraded version of the Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine. Other than the Hyundai Creta, the new model will rival the Maruti S-Cross and Nissan Kicks.

5. Tata’s Alto Rival

The company is now planning to come up with a smaller-than-Tiago model that will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Renault Kwid. The new model will be built on the Alfa-ARC platform that debuts on the Altroz and will even underpin the Tiago and the Tigor. Guenter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors has said that the entry-level segment has a huge sales potential as there is still some market volume in the small car segment below the Tiago, where the company can try to become a major player by coming up with an Alto-sized model in the entry-level segment in next 2-3 years.

6. Tata Tiago Facelift

Recently, it came to light that the Tata Tiago is in the process of receiving a facelift, which should be launched in the coming months. The Tiago facelift will get an updated front fascia and will feature an updated grille, new bumper, and sleeker headlamps. The updated front fascia should make the car look a bit like the Tata Altroz. The Tata Tiago is about to complete three years in the market and hence, it’s a good time for the carmaker to come up with a facelift.

7. Tata Harrier AWD and AT

At the time of the launch, Tata Motors opined that the low demand for 4×4-equipped SUVs is the reason it won’t launch an AWD version of the Harrier. However, now, it thinks that the owners of the 4×4-equipped Safari would want to upgrade to an AWD-equipped Harrier. Hence, it will soon give the Harrier in AWD variant. The SUV will even get an automatic variant that will come with a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter transmission.

8. Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon is one of the best selling models in the compact SUV and the model is so popular among customers, thanks to its design theme. But the competition in the segment is intense and the company will give an update for the compact SUV to stay ahead. The changes include updated front and rear fascia with new bumpers.

The Nexon is likely to get new alloy wheels while the interior is also going get some updates like new colour options along with the better quality of materials. Tata Motors will also pack the Nexon with more features to make it more attractive.

9. Tata Tigor Facelift

It’s not just the Tiago that is about to be updated. Even its sub-4-metre version, the Tigor, is bound to get a slew of similar updates. Like the facelifted Tiago, the refreshed Tigor will get styling changes based on the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design language. The interior is likely to get a similar all-digital instrument console and some additional features. Other than this, both the Tiago and the Tigor will receive a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine each, while the current 1.05-litre diesel burner is likely to be discontinued.

The five-speed manual and AMT options for the petrol engine will remain on offer. The new Tigor will get an updated standard safety kit that will include speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and front seat-belt reminder, dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

10. Tata Harrier Black Edition

Recently, Tata Motors introduced a dual-tone paint scheme for the Harrier SUV. However, with the launch of the Kia Seltos being around the corner, Tata is turning no stones unturned to keep its mid-size SUV in the limelight. The Harrier has already received an optional sunroof and would even get an AWD version, but before that, the company will launch a new Black Edition of its popular SUV.

The new version will have an all-black paint scheme, with the new colour expected to become a part of the company’s standard paint options for its SUV, which include Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White. With this, all those who have been disappointed by the lack of black paint option for the Harrier at the moment, would have a reason to cheer up. On the inside, the Black Edition will come with an updated cabin that will have an all-black colour setup to complement the exterior. Instead of the wood trim on the regular versions, the Black Edition will come with a matte-grey trim.