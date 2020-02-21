10 SUVs With Up To Rs. 5 Lakh Discounts In February 2020

SUVs such as Honda CR-V, Mahindra Alturas G4, Hyundai Tucson, Renault Duster, etc are offered with big discounts this month

With BSVI deadline looming large, automobile manufacturers are offering highly attractive discounts to clear out the pending BSIV stocks as early as they possibly could. Some of the popular SUVs resultantly are being offered with lucrative discount offers and we have mentioned them.

The Honda CR-V re-entered the domestic market in late 2018 and it could not be garner high volumes as some of its competitors did. In recent months, the premium SUV is sold with huge discount rates and now it can be had with up to Rs. 5 lakh cash discount across showrooms.

The Alturas G4, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 2.90 lakh cash discount, Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 15,000 taking the tally up to Rs. 3.55 lakh. The pre-facelifted Hyundai Tucson is sold with up to Rs. 2.50 lakh worth discounts including Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount, Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 50,000 corporate discount.

BS4 Model Discounts Honda CR-V Rs. 5,00,000 Cash Discount Mahindra Alturas Rs. 2,90,000 Cash + Rs. 50,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 15,000 Corporate Discount Hyundai Tucson Pre Facelift Rs. 1,25,000 Cash + Rs. 75,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 50,000 Corporate Discount Renault Duster Rs. 2,00,000 Cash Discount Jeep Compass Up To Rs. 2,00,000 On Petrol Variant Nissan Kicks Benefit Up To Rs. 1,68,000 Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 1,15,000 + Exchange Bonus (Dealer Level) Hyundai Creta Rs. 75,000 Cash + Rs.30,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 10,000 Corporate Discount Maruti S Cross Rs. 75,000 Honda BRV Benefit Up to Rs. 1,10,000

Renault is offering Rs. 2 lakh cash discount on the BSIV Duster while the Compass gets similar discounts on the petrol variant. The Kicks, launched only a year ago, comes with benefits of up to Rs. 1.68 lakh and the Mahindra XUV500 gains dealer level discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh cash discount and exchange bonus.

The XUV500 will endure a generation shift in the later stages of this year. It will be the same case for Hyundai Creta as the second-gen model is arriving on March 17 with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a revamped interior. It is currently sold with Rs. 75,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount.

The BSIV diesel variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets Rs. 75,000 cash discount and it will receive an update soon as the oil-burner will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre SHVS BSVI petrol engine. The BR-V may not see the light in the BSVI era and thus it is being retailed with cash discounts of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh.