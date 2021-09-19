10 SUVs With The Highest Waiting Period In September 2021

In the Indian SUV market, the waiting period for the Mahindra Thar is the highest among all, followed by Hyundai Creta and Nissan Magnite

In the Indian market, SUVs continue to grow in popularity, especially in the compact and midsize segments. Even as the auto industry emerges from the lockdown’s aftereffects, the global semiconductor shortage continues to be a major setback. As such, the waiting period for many vehicles has been shooting for the sky.

Here, we have listed the top ten SUVs which have the highest waiting periods in the Indian market in September 2021.

1. Mahindra Thar

Up to 12 months

Thinking of buying a new Mahindra Thar? Well, depending on which variant you choose, you’d have to wait up to a year after booking one to take delivery! The demand for the Thar continues to be high, and the manufacturer has increased the production as well. However, the semiconductor chip shortage continues to be a major problem.

2. Hyundai Creta

Up to 9 months

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling midsize SUV in the Indian market, and for good reason. It offers an extensive features list and multiple powertrain options, all at an extremely competitive price. Currently, the waiting period for the SUV goes as high as nine months for the base variant. For other variants, buyers have to wait between one to four months to take delivery of their vehicle.

3. Nissan Magnite

Up to 8 months

The Magnite is the most popular model in Nissan India’s line-up, and currently, it has a waiting period of up to eight months. The demand for the Magnite is extremely high, and to meet it, Nissan has increased the production of its little crossover, although the semiconductor chip shortage continues to be a huge problem.

4. Tata Nexon

Up to 5 months

In recent times, Tata Motors has been enjoying a strong sales success in the Indian market, and the Nexon is its best-selling model currently. For the petrol- and diesel-powered versions of the SUV, the waiting period goes up to five months! The electric version (Nexon EV), on the other hand, has a relatively low waiting period of around two months.

5. Kia Seltos

Up to 5 months

For Kia Seltos, the waiting period goes as high as five months, depending on the variant chosen. Select dealerships in New Delhi have no waiting period on certain variants of the SUV, subject to availability. The Seltos is quite a popular SUV in our market, and recently, the company added a new trim level to the SUV’s range, dubbed ‘X-Line’.

6. Kia Sonet

Up to 5 months

Kia Sonet also has a waiting period of up to five months, similar to the Seltos, with select dealerships in New Delhi offering immediate delivery, depending on the availability of the chosen variant. The Sonet gets an extensive features list and multiple powertrain options at a competitive price, which make it extremely popular among buyers in India.

7. Hyundai Venue

Up to 5 months

Hyundai Venue also has a high waiting period, relatively speaking. On the lower trims, the waiting period can go as high as five months in a few cities across the country. The higher trims have a relatively lower waiting period, ranging from two to three months.

8. Renault Kiger

Up to 4 months

Renault Kiger was introduced in our market just earlier this year, and it has already managed to be fairly successful here. In certain cities across India, buyers have to endure a waiting period of up to four months after booking to take delivery of a Kiger!

9. MG Hector/Hector Plus

Up to 3 months

MG Motor India has been enjoying a lot of success in our market, with the Hector and Hector Plus being its best-sellers. Due to the strong demand, along with the global semiconductor crisis, the SUV pair currently has a rather high waiting period, stretching up to three months in select cities across India.

10. Tata Safari

Up to 3 months

Tata Safari was launched in its new-gen avatar earlier this year, and the market response to it has been largely positive. The SUV has managed to rake in impressive sales numbers to date, and the demand for it continues to be strong. The waiting period for Tata Safari goes up to three months, depending on the location and chosen variant.