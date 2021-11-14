10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In November 2021

Due to the semiconductor shortage, automakers are facing production constraints, leading to long waiting periods on many SUVs

In the Indian car market, SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity among buyers, sometimes at the expense of the genres of vehicles (mainly sedans)! However, the waiting period for many SUVs has gone through the roof these days, owing not just to the high demand, but the global semiconductor chip shortage as well.

Here, we have listed the top ten SUVs that currently have the highest waiting period in the Indian market.

1. Mahindra Thar

Up to a year

Launched in October last year, the second-gen Mahindra Thar was a massive hit in the Indian market. Within just a year of launch, the manufacturer had received over 70,000 orders for the SUV! The production, however, is way slower, and the semiconductor chip shortage has put further limitations on it. As such, select variants of the Thar have a waiting period of around twelve months!

2. Hyundai Creta

Up to 10 months

Hyundai Creta is in very high demand among buyers in India. With multiple powertrain options, a long list of features, and generous interior space, it’s easy to understand why. Right now, the Creta has a waiting period of up to ten months in a few cities across India, depending on the variant chosen.

3. Mahindra XUV700

Up to 7 months

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in the Indian market in September this year, and the SUV has already managed to garner over 70,000 bookings to date! However, due to the semiconductor chip shortage, production is severely limited. The manufacturer is currently offering buyers the choice to opt for fewer features, thus reducing the dependence on chips, which should help Mahindra deliver as many units to customers as possible. As per our dealer sources, the wait for delivery goes up to seven months for new bookings.

4. Kia Seltos

Up to 6 months

Kia Seltos is currently the most popular midsize SUV in the Indian market. It shares its platform and powertrain options with the Creta, and offers even more features than the latter! Currently, the waiting period for the Seltos stretches up to four months, depending on the dealership location and the chosen variant.

5. Kia Sonet

Up to 6 months

Kia’s compact SUV – Sonet – is one of the most versatile offerings in its segment. Just like its elder sibling, the Seltos, the Sonet has multiple engine and transmission choices on offer, along with a lot of features and equipment. New buyers could have to wait up to ten months to take delivery of a Sonet in select cities across the country.

6. Tata Nexon

Up to 3 months (6 months for EV)

Tata Nexon has been enjoying a lot of sales success in our country in recent times. It is one of the safest cars on sale in our market, and is available with three powertrain choices – petrol, diesel, and electric. The petrol and diesel variants have a waiting period of up to three months, while the same for the electric variant (Nexon EV) is longer, at around six months.

7. Nissan Magnite

Up to 5 months

The Magnite is the most successful model in Nissan’s lineup in India yet. The little crossover not only has an appealing design, but aggressive pricing and frugal engine options. Due to the strong demand for it, Nissan has already ramped up the production, but the Magnite still has a waiting period of up to five months, depending on the chosen variant and dealership location.

8. Tata Punch

Up to 4 months

Tata’s micro-SUV, the Punch, was launched in India back in October, and its sales numbers are already fairly impressive. Although it only has one engine option on offer, it is one of the safest cars one can buy on a tight budget, which makes it a brilliant choice to consider for new buyers. The waiting period for the Punch currently hovers around three to four months.

9. MG Astor

Up to 4 months

MG Astor is the most technologically advanced midsize SUV on sale in India, offering ADAS, a plethora of connected features, and even an AI personal assistant. Currently, the waiting period for the Astor is around four months, and it could increase further if the semiconductor chip shortage continues for longer.

10. Renault Kiger

Up to 4 months

In February this year, Renault entered the sub-4-metre SUV segment in the Indian market with the Kiger. The crossover enjoys decent popularity here, thanks to its handsome design, affordable pricing, and frugal powertrain options. At the moment, buyers could have to wait up to four months between booking one and taking delivery.