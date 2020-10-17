10 SUVs With Good Discounts This Navratri Season – Vitara Brezza To Harrier

Check out our list of the top ten SUVs (and crossovers) in India with the best offers and discounts available during this October

SUVs and Crossover SUVs are extremely popular in India at the moment. These vehicles offer great practicality, generous interior space, and great road presence as well. Also, with road conditions ranging from paved to mud tracks, having an SUV makes a lot of sense. With the festive season in full swing, automakers are offering some lucrative deals to lure in more customers.

If you have plans to buy a new SUV this Navratri season, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have listed the best deals available on SUVs in India this month.

1. Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra & Mahindra’s flagship product in the Indian market hasn’t had a lot of sales success. To attract more customers, the company is offering substantial benefits on it. There is a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 is also being offered, and select dealers are also throwing in free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000.

2. Jeep Compass

Jeep India only has a single vehicle in its arsenal, and the lack of new launches has resulted in customers slowly shying away from the brand. Until the Compass facelift arrives in India (along with its 7-seater version), Jeep is offering some pretty hefty discounts on the current model. There are festive benefits available worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, and dealerships are offering additional discounts as well.

3. Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is one of the most stylish-looking vehicles in the Indian market, and it’s also an extremely value-for-money product. To make it an even sweeter deal, Tata is offering cash discounts worth Rs. 25,000 on it (all the variants except ‘Dark Edition’). There’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs. 15,000 available on it.

4. Renault Duster

For the BS6 era, Renault has been updated the Duster with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, while retiring the old 1.5-litre diesel powerplant. The 1.3L turbo-petrol variant is being offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a free service package for 3 years/50,000 km. On the 1.5L petrol variants, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000. There’s a corporate discount of up to Rs. 30,000 also available (all trim levels except RXE).

5. Honda WR-V

Honda Cars India Ltd is also offering some attractive deals on its entry-level crossover SUV, the WR-V. There is a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Existing Honda customers can avail an additional bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the exchange of their old Honda car, or enjoy a simple loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 instead.

6. Nissan Kicks

Nissan and its sub-brand Datsun haven’t had a lot of success in the Indian market, even though the two companies have extremely affordable products in their joint portfolio. The company is also offering some great deals this festive season, to attract more customers. The Kicks SUV has an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and an additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

7. Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is the quintessential Indian SUV, powerful and rugged with a lot of road presence. A new-generation model is in the works, expected to arrive next year. As for the current-gen model, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base ‘S5’ trim, and all variants are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Dealerships are also offering additional benefits on the Scorpio, like free accessories.

8. Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 is also due for a generation change, and the new model is scheduled to arrive during the first half of 2021. As such, there are plenty of offers available on the current-generation model. There is a cash discount of upto Rs. 17,000 available on it (depending on the trim). Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 is also being offered.

9. Skoda Karoq

Even though Skoda has plans to retail limited units of the Karoq SUV in the Indian market, the market slowdown has made things difficult for the Czech manufacturer. Skoda isn’t offering a cash discount on it, but there is a Rs. 30,000 corporate discount available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 35,000.

10. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Brezza is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, and even though the company has switched from diesel to petrol engine, sales seem to be going strong. To increase the vehicle’s popularity even further, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Brezza.