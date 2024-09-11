10 SUVs With Biggest Discounts This Festive Season – Up To 3.15 L

Most of the manufacturers are offering more than Rs 1 lakh on their SUVs. The unsold MY23 models get the most discounts for those willing to buy it

As we have been reporting in the past few months, there has been a slowdown in the auto industry and with the festive season already halfway through, manufacturers are offering massive discounts on their products to pick up sales. In this article, we have collated SUVs from different brands that are being offered with the biggest discounts.

1. Jeep Compass (Discounts up to Rs 3.15 lakh)

Jeep India is offering benefits of up to Rs 3.15 lakh on the Compass. These include cash discounts up to Rs 2.5 lakh. It is priced between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 28.33 lakh. The Compass comes with a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine that is mated to a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission option.

2. Volkswagen Taigun (Discounts up to Rs 3.07 lakh)

The Volkswagen Taigun is being offered with discounts up to Rs 3.07 lakh. The highest discount is on the unsold inventory of the MY2023 Taigun 1.5 GT. This year’s MY2024 Taigun with the 1.0-litre engine gets between Rs 60k and Rs 1.25 lakh off. The Taigun is priced between Rs 11.70 lakh – Rs 20 lakh.

3. Mahindra XUV400 (Discounts up to Rs 3 lakh)

The Mahindra XUV400 costs between Rs 16.74 lakh and 17.49 lakh. Dealers are offering up to Rs 3 lakh in benefits on the top-spec EL Pro variant with the larger 39.4kWh battery (456km MIDC range) and faster 7.2kW charger. The same EL Pro variant is also available with a smaller 34.5kWh battery which has slightly lower discounts.

4. Jeep Meridian (Discounts up to Rs 2.8 lakh)

Jeep Meridian is available with cash discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh, with total benefits reaching Rs 2.8 lakh. The 7-seater SUV is priced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 37.14 lakh. The Meridian shares its engine with the Compass along with the same transmission options as well.

5. Tata Safari (Discounts up to Rs 1.65 lakh)

The discounts on the latest MY2024 Tata Safari range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.4 lakh, and there’s an additional Rs 25,000 cash discount on the older MY2023 versions. The highest discounts are on the Pure + S and Pure + S Dark variants while the least number of offers are on the top-spec ones. Tata Safari costs between Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh range. It shares its powertrain with the Harrier without any change in the power and torque output.

6. Tata Harrier (Discounts up to Rs 1.45 lakh)

The Harrier is available at discounts of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, with MY2023 units getting an additional Rs 25k. The discounts on the lower and top-spec variants are up to Rs 70k and Rs 50k, respectively, while the mid-spec variants receive the highest discount. The Harrier is available in the price range of Rs 14.99 lakh – Rs 26.44 lakh.

7. Kia Seltos (Discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh)

Kia Seltos is being sold with up to Rs 1.3 lakh worth of benefits, which include a cash discount, an exchange bonus and an accessories package. The Seltos has three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol – and the transmission options, depending on the engine and variant, include manual, iMT, CVT, torque converter, and a dual-clutch as well. The Seltos range is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh.

8. Maruti Grand Vitara (Discounts up to Rs 1.28 lakh)

Discounts on the Grand Vitara remain similar to the previous month. The strong hybrid range, powered by a 115hp petrol-electric powertrain is priced in the Rs 18.43-19.93 lakh range and gets up to Rs 1.28 lakh in benefits. The maximum discount on the mild-hybrid line-up and the CNG variants is Rs 73k and Rs 33k, respectively. Both come with a 1.5-litre engine, which makes 103hp on petrol and 88hp on CNG. Petrol variants get a 6-speed automatic as an option while the CNG cars get a manual gearbox as standard.

9. Hyundai Alcazar (Discounts up to Rs 90k)

The previous gen model of the Hyundai Alcazar is being sold at up to Rs 90k off. This discount is applicable on the 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with manual and dual-clutch automatic options and the 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel with manual and torque converter options.

10. Honda Elevate (Discounts up to Rs 75k)

The Honda Elevate is offered with discounts of up to Rs 75k, based on the variant. The discounts apply to units manufactured before April 2024. The Elevate SUVs made after April are available with benefits worth Rs 65k only. Honda’s midsize SUV is priced between Rs 11.91 lakh and Rs 16.51 lakh.