10+ Popular Cars Waiting To Be Electrified In India: Launch Details

Signing into the future, car companies are set to introduce electric powertrains in their current line-up – XUV700, Thar, Safari, Creta and Elevate are some of the prominent names on the list

The electric vehicle segment is steadily gaining traction in the Indian market as well as globally. Banking on this trend, car manufacturers are ready to introduce new EVs in the country. While brand new products are on the cards, companies are initially focusing on converting the existing ICE cars into their electric versions. This boils down to the cost advantage as well as saving the essential R&D time, thereby reaping better benefits of the current platform. Here’s a list of 12 popular cars in India which are bound to go electric in the near future.

1. Mahindra & Mahindra: XUV700, Scorpio and Thar

All three latest and most popular Mahindra SUVs are confirmed to go electric. The launch timeline of these EV SUVs is set for the next 2-3 years and will utilize the brand’s born electric INGLO skateboard architecture. A flexible version of this platform, the INGLO P1 will underpin the Thar EV and Scorpio EV. The battery pack capacity will be around 60 kWh with a claimed range of 450-500 kilometres on a single charge. While we have already seen the XUV.e8 and Thar.ev concept, the Scorpio.ev will draw inspiration from the recently showcased Mahindra Global Pik Up concept.

2. Tata Motors: Harrier, Safari and Punch

Tata Motors has already showcased the electrified version of the Harrier EV at the 2023 Auto Expo and the Safari EV will also sport a similar design direction. The Punch EV will debut in India by the end of 2023 while the other two are scheduled for a launch in the next two years. The Punch EV will come with a claimed range of around 350 kilometres. On the other hand, the Harrier and Safari will get a larger battery pack, claiming a range upwards of 500 kilometres on a single charge. These will get a dual motor all-wheel drive setup as well.

3. Hyundai: Exter and Creta

The Creta and Exter are very popular in their ICE avatar and their electric versions are on the way. The initial phase of testing for the Creta EV has already commenced and we have spotted the test mule a few times. The launch of the mid-size EV SUV is slated for the year 2025 and it will share the powertrain with the Kona EV, using the 39.2 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the Exter EV will be positioned on the affordable end of the spectrum, directly rivalling the likes of Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

4. Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India has committed to launch the electrified version of their latest Elevate in the next three years. The mid-size SUV currently gets only a petrol engine option and the hybrid has been skipped to make way for the Elevate EV. While the details about the electric car are scarce at the moment, we expect to hear some concrete news from the company by the end of next year.

5. Maruti Suzuki: Launch of Six New EVs by 2030, WagonR EV and Jimny Look-alike EV

Maruti Suzuki will launch six new EVs by 2030 and the majority of these cars will be brand new products. While the details about the line-up are limited, we have only seen the concept of eVX electric here in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. Referring to a leaked official document, news about an electrified WagonR and Jimny look-alike EV have been doing rounds in the market. The WagonR EV will be targeted at the affordable mass-market segment.

6. Renault Kwid EV

Recently, the launch of the Kwid EV was confirmed by Renault and it is scheduled to debut by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The electric Kwid will be part of nine new models which will launch in the next 2-3 years. The electric hatchback is already available in the international markets and goes by the name Dacia Spring EV. Primarily directed towards the affordable EV segment, the Kwid electric hatchback will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market.