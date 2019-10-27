10 New Two-Wheelers Launching In Next 6 Months – TVS Zeppline To Activa 6G

From the new generation Royal Enfield Classic to the flagship Bajaj Pulsar 250 these are the top 10 most awaited two-wheelers launching in India within the next six months

The year 2020 is looking bright for the two-wheeler enthusiast of the country with a slew of launches set to take place within the next 6 months. From the new generation, Royal Enfield Classic to the much-awaited KTM 390 Adventure. Here is the list of top 10 most awaited two-wheelers launching within the next six months.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350/500 (BS6)

Royal Enfield has plans to launch the new generation Classic 350 and 500 variants soon in India. The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic test mule was spotted a couple of times while it was being tested. The upcoming model will receive significant cosmetic and mechanical updates. The new generation BS6 model will feature an updated instrument cluster with a new digital display unit positioned underneath the analogue speedometer.

The Cruiser will also get revised switchgear with rotary switches. As far as the engine is concerned the 2020 Classic 350 will feature an updated six-speed gearbox. The carburettor will also be replaced with a new fuel injection unit on the Classic 350.

Both the Classic variant will likely be powered by the same 346cc and 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The upcoming motorcycle will likely produce the same amount of power and torque output as the current generation model. The motorcycle will get disc brakes on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard.

2. Next-Gen Thunderbird 350/500 (BS6)

Royal Enfield will introduce the next generation Thunderbird alongside the Classic model. The upcoming cruiser was spotted a couple of times already while testing. The upcoming Thunderbird test mule was spotted with a new handlebar, a redesigned fuel tank, side panels, and a redesigned tail section. The upcoming cruiser will also sport a new rear fender and a different taillamp design and side turn indicators.

The Thunderbird cruiser will also get a different ergonomic with a more relaxed lowered seat and forward-set footpeg. Both the upcoming Thunderbird and the Classic Cruiser will use a double cradle chassis. The next generation Thunderbird 350 and 500 cruisers will be powered by the same 346 and 499cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engines.

The new BS6 compliant engine will likely be paired with an updated six-speed gearbox. The carburetor unit on the Thunderbird 350 will be replaced by a fuel injection unit. The Thunderbird 500 on the other hand already gets fuel injection as standard.

3. Next-Gen Thunderbird 350X/500X (BS6)

The new generation Thunderbird X test mule was spotted a couple of times alongside the Classic and Thunderbird variant. The new generation model will receive several aesthetic and mechanical updates. The test mule was spotted with a redesigned tail section and a fuel tank. The footpeg of the motorcycle has also been moved forward for a more relaxed riding stance.

The Thunderbird X gets a new double-cradle frame, split seat, and lower handlebar. Expect the upcoming Thunderbird 350X variant to use the same 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that will also power the new generation Thunderbird 350 as well. The updated 346cc unit will feature a fuel injection that will replace the carburetor unit and a new six-speed gearbox. The 499cc unit that powers the Thunderbird 500X variant already gets fuel injection as standard.

4. 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V

TVS Motor has been working on updating the Apache RTR 160 and the RTR 200 4V models for a long time. The RTR 160 4V was spotted while it was testing while the images of the RTR 200 4V was leaked online recently. Both the premium commuters feature mild cosmetic updates to add a fresh appeal. Both the upcoming Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 200 4V will feature a new LED headlamp with LED daytime running lamp.

Expect the instrument cluster to get a new Bluetooth connectivity feature that made its debut with the Ntorq 125cc scooter. The biggest change, however, will come in the form of a new updated BS6 compliant engine. The updated engine will only be offered with fuel injection to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms.

The Apache RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, will also be offered with a fuel-injected unit. The current fuel-injected engine on the Apache RTR 160 4V produces about 16.6 bhp of peak power and 14.8 Nm of peak torque. The Apache RTR 200 4V fuel injected unit on the other hand, produces about 20.4 bhp of peak power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque.

6. KTM 390 Adventure

The almost production-ready KTM 390 Adventure test mule was spotted back in May 2019. The 390 Adventure will be based on the existing KTM architecture and will share some cycle parts with the 390 Duke. The test mule that was spotted recently featured a long-travel suspension, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The top-spec R variant, on the other hand, will feature a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels.

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get a full-color TFT screen display with an updated electronic suite. The engine is expected to be an updated 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC unit. The unit produces about 43 bhp of peak power and 35 Nm of peak torque on the current 390 Duke. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

7. Honda Activa 6G

The next generation Activa 6G was spotted while testing a couple of months ago. The upcoming scooter will feature some cosmetic and mechanical updates. The next-generation 110cc scooter will get a redesigned headlamp with LED DRL lamps, a restyled front and side panel, and an updated instrument cluster.

The scooter will also get a new front disc brake and drum brake assembly at the rear. The Activa 6G will also feature a combined braking system (CBS) as standard. The suspension duties will be taken care of by an updated telescopic set up at the front that will replace the conventional spring loaded hydraulic type setup.

The Activa 6G will likely carry forward the same 110cc, air-cooled engine that makes 8 PS of maximum power and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be tweaked and will feature fuel injection tech to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms.

8. Bajaj Pulsar 250

Few reports online suggested that the Bajaj Pulsar 250 has already entered its initial stages of development. The upcoming flagship Pulsar model will be based on the KTM 250 Duke and will use the same 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 30 Bhp of peak power and 24 Nm of peak torque on the 250 Duke.

Expect Bajaj to re-tune the engine to make it more fuel-efficient. The upcoming Pulsar model will likely take its styling inspiration from the NS200 Streetfighter. There is a fair chance that the motorcycle will also feature some modern design element, including a full LED headlamp setup, fully digital instrument cluster and LED taillamp.

The suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will likely also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

9. TVS Zeppelin

TVS will likely showcase the production variant of the Zeppelin cruiser at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The production variant of Zeppelin cruiser will likely be powered by a new 220cc, single-cylinder BS-VI compliant engine which could be a rebored version of the Apache RTR 200’s motor.

The 220cc motor paired with a six-speed gearbox will likely produce around 20 Hp of peak power and 18 Nm of peak torque. The production variant will take its styling inspiration from the concept and will feature some modern components like an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

However, the production variant of the Zeppelin will likely miss the upside-down front forks and some other premium components that we noticed on the Zeppelin concept.

10. Bajaj Chetak Electric

The upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unveiled recently with a retro design. It gets a round shaped LED headlamp at the front, a full digital display that will provide plenty of information to the rider, a flat floorboard, and a wide seat for the comfort of the rider and pillion.

The suspension duties of the electric scooter will be handled by a rail-link single-sided spring-type setup. The Chetak electric scooter to get 95 km range and will be launched in 6 colours. Expect the price range at around Rs. 1.2 Lakh and deliveries will be begin from January 2020 in Pune.