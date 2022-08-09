10 New Tata Electric Cars To Launch In India By 2027

Tata currently has over 80 per cent share in the electric car segment in India

Tata Motors is currently working on a number of new electric cars for the Indian market including the new Curvv EV and the Avinya EV concept that will make their Indian debut only after 2025. Both these vehicles will be designed as all-electric vehicles and will feature a skateboard platform. The brand further shared its plan to launch 10 new electric cars in India by 2027 and here are all the details that we know so far.

The Indian carmaker is currently offering two cars in its electric portfolio for the Indian market – Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. It also recently launched the new Tata Nexon EV Max to cater to the customers wanting a premium version of this electric SUV with a longer range and better performance.

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in India and outsells most of its rivals in India. With over 80 per cent of the market share in the electric car segment in India, Tata is now working on launching new electric cars to give strong competition to its rivals.

From what we know so far, Tata will now be launching the new Altroz EV in India after which a new micro-SUV-based electric car is also expected to go on sale soon. This new small electric car will be priced under Rs 10 lakh and will be a good alternative for anyone looking for a compact and affordable city commuter. It is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Furthermore, Tata might also introduce the Sierra electric SUV which was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Apart from this, the other electric Tata electric cars will be based on the new SIGMA platform.

The SIGMA platform is a heavily modified version of the Alfa platform and is made for pure electric cars. Also called the Gen 3 Architecture, this new platform falls in line with the ‘Born Electric’ philosophy and supports multiple body styles including SUV and coupe SUV.