10 New SUV Launches Happening Within The Next 4 Months

Here we have outlined the 10 new SUVs waiting to launch in India before the end of this year in the Indian automotive industry

Before the end of this calendar year, the Indian automotive market will witness the arrival of at least ten new SUVs from brands like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG, Nissan, Audi, Mercedes, etc. Here we have brought you a rundown:

1. Tata Curvv ICE:

On September 2, the prices of the Tata Curvv ICE will be announced and it will be powered by a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a 1.2L GDI turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The Curvv will replicate the features list of its EV sibling and the starting price could be around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

On September 9, Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the prices of the facelifted Alcazar and its interior, and exterior as well as the colours and variant-wise engine options have been unveiled already. It is heavily influenced by the design of the latest Creta and will gain new features including Level 2 ADAS.

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 will become the flagship offering upon arrival on October 3 and it will be sold in the fully-loaded AWD trim as a full import. Positioned above the EV6, the seven-seater will be packed with features and technologies.

4. MG Windsor EV:

On September 11, the MG Windsor EV, based on the Wuling Cloud EV, will be launched. The midsize electric crossover will combine the attributes of an SUV and a sedan to enable a spacious interior. It will feature 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a panoramic glass roof and more. It will have a range of close to 500 km.

5. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG-spec Tata Nexon will be introduced in the coming weeks and it will incorporate twin-cylinder technology. It will have a usable bootspace due to this arrangement and will become the first turbo CNG car in India upon launch.

6. Audi Q6 e-tron:

The Audi Q6 e-tron, bound for next month, is underpinned by the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform and the India-spec variant will likely feature a dual electric motor AWD setup with a claimed range of 625 km in the WLTP cycle.

7. Mercedes Maybach EQS 680:

Set to go on sale on September 9, the Mercedes Maybach EQS will be available with twin e-motors capable of 658 hp and 950 Nm. They work alongside a 108.4 kWh battery pack to provide a range of over 600 km.

8. MG Gloster Facelift:

The mid-life update to the Gloster full-size SUV is expected to launch before the end of this year. It will gain exterior and interior revisions while the powertrain and transmission options will be carried over.

9. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

In a similar fashion, Nissan has been spied testing the facelifted Magnite multiple times already and it will go on sale in the remaining parts of this year or in early 2025. While the 1.0L NA and turbo petrol engines will stay put, the exterior and cabin will get cosmetic updates.

10. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV is widely reported to arrive before the closure of 2024. It will use the smaller battery pack found in the XUV 400 and will compete directly with the Tata Punch EV.