10 New Cars To Reach Showrooms Next Month In India

Carmakers are working on turning the current disastrous state of affairs and a host of new cars will be available at the dealerships once the lockdown is over

While it has been almost a month since the country has been under a nation-wide curfew-like situation, there is some positive news for the automotive industry. Even though some new launches have been delayed, a host of cars will start arriving at dealerships from next month, while deliveries will also commence soon after.

We have compiled a list of the 10 cars that will start reaching showrooms next month i –

1. 2020 Honda City

Honda is all set to introduce the fifth-gen version of the City in the Indian market next month, and the generational update will help the carmaker make things square with its arch rival, the recently facelifted Hyundai Verna. The 2020 City will be slightly bigger in size, will be equipped with class-leading features as well as have a completely new design.

The new-gen City will be offered with features like an electric sunroof, LED headlamps and tail lamps, Lane Watch cameras, 7-inch Full Colour TFT MID with G-Force Meter, Honda Connect with first in industry Alexa Remote Support, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. It will be plonked with 1.5-litre petrol (121 PS) and 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS) engines, with 6-speed MT and an optional CVT gearbox.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Since Maruti Suzuki distanced itself from diesel powertrains in India, it would have meant the end of life for the diesel-only S-Cross. However, Maruti Suzuki had other plans, and hence the carmaker showcased a petrol-powered S-Cross at this year’s Auto Expo.

The said engine is the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that was recently introduced with the Vitara Brezza, and is also offered with the Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga. It puts out 105 PS of maximum power, and 138 Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as a 4-speed torque converter automatic with mild-hybrid tech.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Launched last year, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has gone on to become one of the most popular entry-level cars in the Indian market, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thanks to its tall-boy stance, high ground clearance and aggressive pricing.

While the mini-SUV is only offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol powertrain for now, a CNG variant of the car is also going to be introduced soon, and the said powertrain will further help the S-Presso have an upper hand in the entry-segment. As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 3.7 lakh, going up to Rs 4.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

4. Updated BS6 Honda WR-V & Jazz

Honda recently teased the BS6-compliant versions of both the Jazz as well as its crossover version WR-V, and the cars are expected to hit the showrooms next month. The Jazz and the WR-V will receive no facelift, but will do get a few cosmetic tweaks to keep the cars looking fresh.

Under the hood, the Jazz and the WR-V will continue to be equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS/110 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/200 Nm) engines as before, albeit in a BS6-compliant form. The premium hatch will retain its rivalry with the the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and VW Polo, while the sub-4m crossover will continue to be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and a few other sub-compact SUVs.

5. Hyundai Tucson facelift

Hyundai showcased a mid-life facelifted version of the Tucson at the Auto Expo in February. However, the price announcement has been delayed because of the ongoing nationwide lock-down, and the updated SUV will start arriving at dealerships next month.

While only a few visual changes can be seen on the outside of the car, the interior has undergone a major overhaul and features a new dashboard design with a floating touchscreen infotainment system taking the center stage. The Tucson facelift will be powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, producing 150 PS and 183 PS of max power respectively.

6. Skoda Superb facelift

The Skoda Superb also arrived in India with a debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as a petrol-only model, and the car is set to be launched in the country soon. Over the outgoing model, the Superb facelift gets redesigned bumpers, a new grille and full-LED Matrix headlamps. Other new features include a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system and wireless smartphone charging.

The 2020 Superb will draw power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that replaces the BS4 model’s 1.8 TSI petrol. The new engine puts out 190 PS power and 320 Nm torque, and will be offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

7. Skoda Karoq

Since the government of India allowed manufacturers to import 2500 units of any vehicle to the country without having to homologate it, Volkswagen leveraged it to bring in the T-Roc SUV here. Similarly, Skoda is now working on launching its Karoq mid-size SUV in the Indian market.

The Karoq shares its underpinnings with the T-Roc, and will be offered with a sole 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 150 PS/250 Nm, and comes coupled with a 7-speed DSG. It will be imported in a single fully-loaded variant, hence features like the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat etc will be on offer.

8. Hyundai Verna facelift

Hyundai recently gave the Verna a mid-life refresh, which brought along some design changes including all-new front fascia with a large cascading grille, while the rear-end remains largely similar. The interior gets a new touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected-car tech, and a digital instrument cluster as well.

The Verna facelift gets three different powertrains, which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm); a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm). The 2020 Verna has been priced between Rs 9.31 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and the deliveries of the updated sedan will begin next month.

9. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Dzire for the 2020 model year, and the sub-4m sedan will start reaching dealerships next month. The Japanese carmaker has priced the Dzire facelift between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

It gets a new DualJet 1.2-litre engine from the Baleno with an idle start/stop system, and the said engine produces 90 PS power and 113 Nm torque. Apart from that, new features like cruise control, ESC, hill hold-assist and an updated SmartPlay Studio powered infotainment system is also being offered with the car.

10. Skoda Octavia RS245

While internationally Skoda has launched a new-gen model for the Octavia, the Indian subsidiary of the carmaker decided to give the outgoing model one last hurrah in the country by bringing in 200 units of the Euro-spec Octavia RS245 here.

The Octavia RS245 draws power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI unit that belts out 245 PS of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. The features include a flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

All of this comes at a price, and since the Octavia RS245 is being brought to the country as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), it carries a premium price tag of Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom). The Octavia RS245 was recently spied at a dealer yard, and hence the deliveries will commence next month onward.