10 New Cars Set To Be Launched By The End Of This Year

The Indian automobile industry is still recovering from the economic slowdown, but manufacturers seem to have high hopes from their upcoming cars

With half the year done and dusted, we have already seen a whole lot of cars being launched in India this year. However, with the festive season yet to come, we expect even more new cars to be launched in the country by the end of the year. While we’ve already seen some of the upcoming cars at this year’s Auto Expo, some are yet to be officially revealed.

Here is a list of the top 10 upcoming cars that will be launched in the Indian market by the end of this year –

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors recently revealed the production-ready version of its Sonet sub-4m SUV, and the car is set to be launched in the market soon. We already know that the Sonet is based on the Hyundai Venue, and hence gets the same petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains as the latter.

However, the Sonet will set new standards in the segment with its equipment list that consists of ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED Sound Mood Light, front parking sensors and more.

2. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is finally working on introducing a new-gen model for the Celerio after almost 7 years since the first-gen model’s arrival. The car has been codenamed YNC, and is expected to be launched later this year.

The new model expected to be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder K10B petrol motor that is currently offered with the car. However, the update will bring in visual enhancements and a set of new features to the table.

3. Tata Gravitas

The growing popularity of mid-size SUVs has tempted manufacturers to introduce three-row SUVs in the segment, and Tata Motors doesn’t want to be left behind either. Hence, the carmaker showcased a three-row SUV called ‘Gravitas’, based on its Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year. The Gravitas was showcased as a six-seater, but Tata will also offer the SUV with a seven-seat configuration in all likelihood.

The Gravitas will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) that comes with the Harrier. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed MT, as well as a 6-speed AT. A petrol powertrain will likely also be on offer when the SUV is launched in November this year. Upon its arrival, the Gravitas will take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

4. New-gen Mahindra Thar

While test mules of the new-gen Mahindra Thar SUV have been spied on test n number of times this year, Mahindra recently confirmed that the updated SUV will be revealed on this Independence day. While official info is scarce, the most recent spy shots reveal some premium elements like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, comfortable seats, a hard-top, front-facing rear seats etc. will be on offer. However, the overall boxy design will be retained.

The updated SUV is expected to be offered with a 2.2-litre oil burner producing 140 PS of power, as well as a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with a max power output of 190 PS. While a 6-speed manual transmission will be standard, the new-gen Thar will be offered with an optional auto transmission for the first time.

5. MG Gloster

MG showcased a range of new cars at the Auto Expo, and one of them was the Gloster – a full-size body-on-frame SUV, based on the Maxus D90 SUV sold in the Chinese market. The car has been spied on test on Indian roads a couple of times after its debut, and is expected to be launched by this festive season.

The China-spec D90 comes equipped with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel (215 PS/480 Nm) mill, and a 2.0-litre petrol (224 PS/360 Nm) engine, and these are the same engines that could be offered with the MG Gloster too. The MG Gloster will go on to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 among other similarly priced SUVs in the Indian market.

6. Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota recently launched a mid-life facelift for its Fortuner in Thailand, and an Indian launch is expected to take place by the end of this year. The SUV was launched in two variants – standard version and the range-topping Legender variant.

The Legender variant gets a completely new front-end design, while the standard version features some minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model. We expect the latter to be brought to India, and a launch is expected around the end of this year. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines will likely be retained, while the latter could be offered in a slightly higher state of tune, just like the Thai-spec model.

7. BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

BMW is working on launching a new entry-level car for the Indian market, i.e. the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which made its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show. It is expected to be launched in India soon, and will be pitted against the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine and the Audi A3.

BMW will likely offer the 2 Series with a 2.0-litre diesel as well as a 2.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of around 190 PS and 192 PS respectively. The starting price of the four-door coupe will be about Rs 32 lakh.

8. New-gen i20

The new-gen i20 was all set to debut in India by mid-2020, however, the launch was postponed, and is now set to take place by Diwali this year. Just like its predecessor, the upcoming new-gen i20 will also go on to set new standards in the premium hatchback segment.

Apart from wooing buyers with its revolutionary design, the new-gen i20 will also have a vast equipment list which will likely consist of features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected-car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, and more.

9. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda revealed an SUV concept at this year’s Auto Expo called ‘Vision IN’, which would spawn off an India-specific mid-size SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The production-ready version of the car is expected to be launched later this year, and will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks etc.

The production-version of Vision IN could be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI, as well as a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Some of the highlights of the car could be Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

10. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Just like Toyota makes use of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno for its Glanza, the former company will now be borrowing Maruti’s Vitara Brezza to be sold as the Urban Cruiser. Apart from some visual changes to make it look different, the Urban Cruiser will retain almost everything that the donor car comes with.

That being said, the Urban Cruiser will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Maruti sub-4m SUV. The said engine generates 105 PS and 138 Nm, and is offered with a 5-speed MT as well as a 4-speed torque converter AT.