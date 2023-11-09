10+ New Cars From 7 Popular Brands In 2024 (Including 8 SUVs)

In the 2024 calendar year, more than 10 new cars will be launched by popular car brands in India and here we have listed all of them

The Indian car market will see plenty of new launches in the 2024 calendar year and here we have explained the ones from the top seven popular brands:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Hyundai will bring in the facelifted Creta in early 2024 and it will get a redesigned exterior and interior sticking in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It will also feature a more advanced equipment list and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine churning out 160 PS and 253 Nm will accompany the existing 1.5L petrol and diesel units.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift & New-Gen Carnival:

The facelifted Kia Sonet will make its way to the Indian market early next year and it will likely be followed by the new-gen Carnival, which has received a facelift globally. The updated premium MPV could be available in seven- and nine-seater configurations and it will be powered by a 2.2L turbo diesel engine, paired with an AT.

3. Tata Curvv & Punch EV:

Tata Motors will launch the Curvv in its ICE and EV guises and the latter will be introduced first next year. It could be preceded by the introduction of the electrified Punch and both are comfirmed to get a driving range of more than 500 km. Both will be equipped with a lot of features found in the facelifted Nexon EV.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, 5-Door Thar & XUV.e8:

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to bring in three all-new SUVs next year and we expect the XUV300 facelift to arrive first followed by the five-door Thar. The 2024 XUV300 will gain a plethora of updates inside and out while the bigger Thar will be more practical than the existing three-door model. The XUV.e8 electric SUV, based on the XUV700, will be launched towards the end of 2024.

5. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

The third generation Honda Amaze is expected to make its global debut next year and considering its popularity in India, it could arrive in 2024 itself. While Honda plans to launch as many as five SUVs by 2030 in India, its top-selling City and Amaze could come with notable updates down the line.

6. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

The largest car producer in the country will introduce the new generation Swift and Dzire next year. They will take evolutionary styling changes while the cabin will get a host of new features and tech. A new Z series petrol engine with mild hybrid technlogy is expected to be introduced as well. The three-row Grand Vitara is also a possibility.

7. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

As for Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the rebadged version of the Fronx, dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor, will launch in 2024. It will have minor exterior differences compared to its donor while the features list and powertrain lineup will remain identical.