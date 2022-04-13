10 New Car Launches By Mid-2022 – Kia EV6 To Jeep Meridian

Check out the top ten cars that are expected to, or even confirmed to, launch in the Indian market before July this year

In India, more and more people are now splurging on new cars, consequently increasing the demand for them. To keep customers interested, some auto manufacturers in our market have recently launched a few brand-new cars, as well as updated versions of existing cars. Interestingly, plenty more automobiles are currently in the pipeline, expected to launch soon.

Here, we have listed ten upcoming cars, which are slated to launch in the Indian market by mid-2022.

1. Honda City e:HEV

Honda City’s hybrid version – City e:HEV – is set to be unveiled in India on April 14, with its launch expected to happen next month. This hybrid sedan will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors (one for propulsion while the other acts as an integrated starter generator). It is expected to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with plenty of convenience features.

2. Tata Nexon EV Update

Tata Motors will launch the long-range version of Nexon EV in India on April 20. The new model is expected to get a 40 kWh battery pack, along with plenty of additional features, like disc brakes on the rear wheels, ventilated front seats, cruise control, adjustable regen braking, etc. The existing version (with 30.2 kWh battery) will continue to be on sale alongside the new version.

3. Updated Maruti Ertiga/XL6

Maruti Suzuki will launch the updated versions of Ertiga and XL6 in India this month, and bookings for both MPVs are already underway. Both updated models will be powered by the new-gen 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, with 115 PS of peak power on tap. The transmission options will consist of a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

4. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda Auto will add a new trim level to Kushaq, which will sit at the top of the SUV’s range. The Monte Carlo Edition of Skoda Kushaq will feature gloss black exterior highlights instead of chrome, along with new 17-inch alloy wheels. It will also get a new cabin theme – black with red highlights – along with a fully-digital instrument console. The engine options – a 1.0L petrol unit (115 PS) and 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS) – will remain unchanged.

5. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen will launch its Vento replacement – Virtus – in India on June 9. The new sedan will be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill (115 PS) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor (150 PS) – and it will have plenty of upmarket features and equipment on offer, like a digital instrument console, electric sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

6. Kia EV6

Kia EV6 is expected to launch in India by mid-2022, likely as a CBU import, and it is currently undergoing road testing in our country. The electric crossover is available with two battery choices internationally – 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh – with both 2WD and 4WD options. In the Indian market, we expect the top-spec GT variant (77.4 kWh, 4WD), rated at 585 PS and 740 Nm, to go on sale.

7. Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in May 2022. This new three-row SUV shares its architecture with Jeep Compass, and there are plenty of similarities in the cabin design between the two, but Meridian gets more premium upholstery. Under the hood of the new Jeep will be a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor (170 PS/350 Nm), available with a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT. The SUV will be available in FWD and AWD configurations.

8. Maruti Baleno CNG/Toyota Glanza CNG

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Baleno in the Indian market, which was then introduced by Toyota as well, as the updated Glanza. Both hatchbacks are expected to get a CNG powertrain option very soon, which will likely be the same 1.2L bi-fuel engine as Dzire S-CNG (rated at 77.5 PS/98.5 Nm when running on CNG).

9. Next-gen Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation version of Vitara Brezza, expected to be named only ‘Brezza’. The new model will have a sharper design, and there will be a lot of additional features on offer, like an electric sunroof, larger infotainment touchscreen, connected car tech, six airbags, 360-degree camera, paddle shifters (on AT variants), etc. The 1.5L NA petrol engine will be more powerful on the new model (115 PS), and it is expected to be more fuel-efficient as well.

10. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue is scheduled to undergo a midlife facelift in India soon, and test models of the updated SUV have already been spied a few times on our streets. The new version will feature restyled headlights and taillights, along with a redesigned front grille and new bumpers. The engine and transmission options will likely remain the same as on the current version.