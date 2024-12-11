10+ New Bikes Launching Soon In India – RE, TVS, Hero, KTM, Triumph

Here we have explained about the 10+ new bikes that are set to launch soon in India from Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero, KTM and Triumph

The Indian motorcycle space is gearing up to see a flurry of activity over the next three to four months as a host of models are waiting to launch. Ten out of eleven models mentioned below have already been unveiled in recent motoring shows and festivals. Here we have explained about them:

1,2&3. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin, Guerrilla New Colour & Scram 440:

The Classic 650 Twin, a new matte grey shade for the Guerrilla 450 and the Scram 400 debuted in India at the MotoVerse 2024 in Goa. Their prices will be announced around January or February 2025. The Classic 650 boasts several commonalities with the Super Meteor 650 while the Scram 440 uses a larger engine with improved power and torque.

4. Updated TVS Ronin:

At the MotoSoul 4.0 in Goa, TVS Motor Company revealed the updated Ronin with two new colour schemes, revised body graphics and dual-channel ABS system added to the mid-spec variant. The prices will be announced soon.

5. Triumph Scrambler 4T:

Also in early 2025, Triumph Motorcycles will introduce the Scrambler 400T which is a more affordable version of the well received Scrambler 400X. It will sit below the 400X and above the Speed T4 in the brand’s lineup with stripped out gear to be more budget friendly.

6,7,8&9. Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, XMR 250 & Updated Mavrick:

At the EICMA in November, Hero MotoCorp unveiled a quartet of motorcycles. The second generation Xpulse 210 replacing the Xpulse 200, the quarter litre duo of Xtreme 250R naked and XMR 250 faired supersport along with the updated Mavrick 440 are set to launch in early 2025 in India and they may as well be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

10&11. New KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R:

The pre-bookings for the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R have begun online in India and they made their local debut at the IBW last week. Compared to the outgoing model, the new 390 Adv gets a plethora of design and mechanical changes while the Enduro R is a more off-road focussed variant making its market debut for the first time. The price announcement is expected anytime soon.