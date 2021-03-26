10 Most Valuable Car Brands In The World In 2021 – Toyota On Top

Toyota is the most valuable car company in 2021 with 59.47 billion USD as it finished ahead of Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and BMW

Toyota has become the most valuable automobile brand in the world in 2021 by overtaking the luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz. The brand value of the Japanese manufacturer increased by 2 per cent at 59.47 billion USD as opposed to 58.07 billion in the last calendar year. It is no secret that the global health crisis led to a massive decline in passenger car volume sales in the luxury space.

This led to Mercedes-Benz valued at 58.2 billion USD as against 65.04 billion USD in 2020 with a drop of nearly 7 billion USD. Toyota did manage to make a strong comeback in recent times and the impact on its volume numbers was not as severe. Moreover, the improvements made to the volumes especially in markets like China where the third-quarter growth stood at a staggering 50 per cent in net profits helped the cause.

The shortage of semiconductors across the globe has been hampering production as the industry recovery sooner than expected. Across the board, manufacturers are experiencing production constraints leading to them taking diverse measures. At third stands Volkswagen as it is valued at 47.02 billion USD in 2021 as against 44.89 billion USD during the last term.

10 Most Valuable Car Brands 2021 Valuation In USD 2020 Valuation In USD 1. Toyota 59.47 billion 58.07 billion 2. Mercedes-Benz 58.22 billion 65.04 billion 3. Volkswagen 47.02 billion 44.89 billion 4. BMW 40.44 billion 40.48 billion 5. Porsche 34.32 billion 33.91 billion 6. Tesla 31.98 billion 12.41 billion 7. Honda 31.36 billion 33.10 billion 8. Ford 22.67 billion 18.51 billion 9. Volvo 17.75 billion 16.91 billion 10. Audi 17.18 billion 16.97 billion

BMW has ended up in the fourth position with 40.44 billion USD valuation as against 40.48 billion USD in 2020. Behind BMW is its fellow German brand, Porsche, as it carries a valuation of 34.32 billion USD in 2021 as against 33.91 billion USD while the electric vehicle producer, Tesla, finished in sixth place in the top ten most valuable car brand table.

The American company has been valued at 31.98 billion USD in 2021 as against just 12.41 billion USD last year as it beat traditional brands like Honda and Ford. The Japanese manufacturer, in the seventh position, is valued at 31.36 billion USD in 2021 as opposed to 33.10 billion USD last year. Ford Motor Company is slotted in at eighth with 22.67 billion USD this year.

When compared to 2020, Ford noted a gain of just over 4 billion USD. The penultimate position is occupied by Volvo with 17.75 billion USD as against 16.91 billion USD while Audi rounded out the top ten with 17.18 billion USD as against 16.97 billion USD in 2020.