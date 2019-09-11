10 Most Sold SUVs In August 2019 In India – Venue, Seltos, Hector, XUV300

Despite the industry sales slowdown, the compact and mid-size SUVs are thriving due to the arrival of new models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been reaping the benefits of its recently launched products. Despite the sales slowdown that shook the automotive industry leading to job losses, Hyundai has been able to make their latest vehicles work in gaining sales numbers as the Grand i10 Nios and Venue have achieved tremendous initial success.

After taking over from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as the country’s most sold SUV in July 2019, the Venue continued the trend last month by garnering 9,342 units. Endorsed as India’s first connected SUV, the Venue was responsible for selling 2,233 more than the Vitara Brezza in August 2019.

The Venue also crossed 50,000 bookings within two months of its debut and is expected to continue its dominance over the Vitara Brezza in the coming months. The latter registered 7,109 units last month at a massive YoY de-growth of 46 per cent against 13,271 units during the same month in 2018.

SUV Models Sales In August 2019 1. Hyundai Venue 9,342 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 7,109 3. Kia Seltos 6,236 4. Hyundai Creta 6,001 5. Ford EcoSport 2,882 6. Mahindra Scorpio 2,862 7. Mahindra XUV300 2,532 8. Tata Nexon 2,275 9. MG Hector 2,018 10. Honda WR-V 1,178

Source: Autopunditz

It played a major role in the brand reaching one million UV sales alongside the Ertiga and S-Cross and a facelift could turn the tide in its favour a little bit. The mid-size SUV segment leader, Kia Seltos, finished third ahead of its main rival Hyundai Creta and while doing so, the five-seater racked up more than 50,000 reservations in record time.

With 6,236 units, the Seltos garnered 235 units more than the Creta as the latter posted 42 per cent YoY decline in sales. The second-generation Creta bound for next year is eagerly anticipated to give the Seltos a tough time in the market upon arrival. Behind the Creta, the Ford EcoSport ended up as the fifth most sold SUV in India in August 2019.

Mahindra’s Scorpio and XUV300 lined up sixth and seventh respectively with 2,862 and 2,532 units. Another popular compact SUV, Tata Nexon, came home eighth with 2,275 units and it celebrated gaining one lakh customers with the new Kraz limited edition. MG Motor India’s maiden vehicle, the Hector, recorded a total of 2,018 units to finish ninth ahead of Honda WR-V.