Maruti Suzuki had five hatchbacks in the top ten despite all of them going through the rough patch and posting negative sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold 93,173 units in August 2019 and registered 36 per cent sales de-growth. Five of the hatchbacks featured in the top ten selling list belonged to the largest carmaker in the country as Swift led the way ahead of entry-level Wagon R and Nexa’s top-selling Baleno.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer retailed 12,444 units of the Swift last month as against 19,115 units with 35 per cent YoY sales decline. The Wagon R finished second with just above 1,000 units adrift as the latest generation launched in January 2019 has fared well amongst the competition.

The Baleno ended up third with 11,067 units as against 17,713 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 38 per cent volume drop. However, compared to the previous month of July 2019, the hatchback encouragingly recorded 6 per cent sales increase last month.

Top 10 Most Sold Hatchbacks No Of Units In August 2019

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,444 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 11,402 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,067 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 10,123 5. Hyundai Grand i10 9,403 6. Hyundai Elite i20 7,071 7. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4,765 8. Hyundai Santro 3,288 9. Tata Tiago 3,037 10. Toyota Glanza 2,322

Source: AutoPunditz

The Alto used to be at the top without any hassle but the recent sales slowdown has drastically impacted the numbers of the entry-level hatchback. With 10,123 units, the Alto garnered a total that was 54 per cent lesser than what it did in August 2018. However, it managed to limit the damage to just 13 per cent on the MoM basis.

Hyundai’s third generation Grand i10 Nios has certainly made a big name for itself in a short duration of time and last month 9,403 units were sold with the old Grand i10 continues to be on sale. The Nios is expected to go greater heights in the coming months backed up by the aggressive price range of Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Elite i20 finished in the sixth position with 7,071 units while the Celerio saw out August 2019 with 4,765 units. The Santro ended up eighth ahead of Tata Tiago and Toyota Glanza with 3,288 units.