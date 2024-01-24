10 Most Sold Cars Of 2023 – Swift, Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Baleno

Explore the roaring success of India’s top cars in 2023! Maruti Swift leads, while Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta manage to hold their ground

Last year, 2023, witnessed a surge in car sales, and the sales chart showcases the continued dominance of Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, followed by Tata Motors and Hyundai. Of the 10 highest-selling cars of last year, seven were from Maruti’s lineup, while two were from Tata and one was from Hyundai.

Maruti Swift emerged as the chart-topper with an impressive 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, recording a sales figure of 2,03,469 units. Its sibling, Maruti Wagon-R, secured the second spot, though with a slight dip of 7 per cent compared to its 2022 sales figure, totalling 2,01,301 units in 2023.

Maruti Baleno retained its popularity, experiencing a 4 per cent rise and reaching a sales figure of 1,93,989 units. Notably, the Maruti Brezza saw a remarkable 31% growth, reflecting the increasing demand for compact SUVs, totalling 1,70,588 units.

Top-selling cars of 2023 Model 2023 sales 2022 sales Maruti Swift (+15%) 2,03,469 1,76,424 Maruti Wagon-R (-7%) 2,01,301 2,17,317 Maruti Baleno (+4%) 1,93,989 1,85,665 Maruti Brezza (+31%) 1,70,588 1,30,563 Tata Nexon (+1%) 1,70,311 1,68,278 Maruti Dzire (-1%) 1,57,522 1,59,919 Hyundai Creta (+12%) 1,57,311 1,40,895 Tata Punch (+16%) 1,50,182 1,29,895 Maruti Eeco (+9%) 1,36,010 1,25,074 Maruti Ertiga (-3%) 1,29,968 1,33,814

Tata Nexon maintained a steady performance, selling 1,70,311 units in 2023, which translates to a 1 per cent increase compared to the year before. In the next spot is Maruti Dzire, which registered a sales drop of 1 per cent on a YoY basis, with 1,57,522 units sold. Hyundai Creta secured the seventh position with 1,57,311 units sold, with a notable 12 per cent year-on-year sales growth.

Tata Punch, a recent entrant, showcased its appeal by claiming the eighth spot with a notable 16 per cent growth, selling 1,50,182 units. Maruti Eeco and Ertiga complete the list of 10 best-selling cars of 2023, both experiencing positive and negative trends, with 9 per cent growth (1,36,010 units) for the former and a 3 per cent decline (1,29,968 units) on the latter.

The models finished in the top ten are expected to perform well again in 2024. More notably, the Hyundai Creta has already gained a big update and the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in the coming months to strengthen their positions at the top of the sales standings. The Tata Punch will get a facelift next year.