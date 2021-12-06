10 Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars In India – Baleno, S-Presso, Kwid

Check out the ten most economical petrol passenger cars on sale in the Indian market, as per SIAM fuel efficiency data

In India, fuel economy is perhaps the most important parameter considered by buyers when looking for a new car. Although not ideal, this is understandable, as fuel prices are currently hovering near the moon. This is troublesome for people who are planning to buy a new car, especially with the steadily rising car prices.

If you’re also looking to purchase a new car but are worried about running costs, then read ahead! Here, we have listed ten cars with the highest fuel efficiency figures in India. The following data has been sourced from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), and the numbers differ from ARAI fuel efficiency figures.

Maruti Baleno (mild-hybrid version) sits at the top spot on the list, rated at 23.87 kmpl. The Dzire comes in second, with a fuel economy figure of 23.26 kmpl, which is extremely impressive as well. With 22.05 kmpl, Alto (petrol) takes the third spot on the chart.

On the fourth spot, we have Renault Kwid, which has been rated at 22 kmpl. Next in line is Maruti Wagon-R, which can deliver an impressive 21.79 kmpl. Maruti Celerio is stated to deliver 21.62 kmpl, but this data is for the older-generation model, not the latest one. The new one is claimed to be significantly more economical.

Following that, we have Maruti S-Presso, which manages to deliver 21.40 kmpl, and then Maruti Swift, which has been rated at 21.21 kmpl. It should be pointed out that the numbers stated are not for the current iteration of the Swift (with dualjet engine), but for the pre-facelift model.

10 Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars In India Model Fuel efficiency (data by SIAM) Maruti Baleno 23.87 kmpl (mild hybrid) Maruti Dzire 23.26 kmpl Maruti Alto 22.05 kmpl Renault Kwid 22.00 kmpl Maruti Wagon-R 21.79 kmpl Maruti Celerio* 21.62 kmpl Maruti S-Presso 21.40 kmpl Maruti Swift* 21.21 kmpl Maruti Ignis 20.89 kmpl Datsun redi-GO 20.71 kmpl

*data for older (2020) models

Maruti Ignis takes the ninth spot on our list, with a rated fuel economy of 20.89 kmpl. The tenth position is taken by Datsun redi-GO, which can deliver 20.71 kmpl.

With the end of the year approaching, carmakers are sure to announce some brilliant discounts soon, and that would be the best time to check these cars out.