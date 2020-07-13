10 Most Fuel Efficient BS6 Scooters In India -Activa To Jupiter

Check out the top ten BS6 scooters available in India that offer the highest fuel economy figures

India is a country obsessed with fuel efficiency. No matter the vehicle, we’re always curious about the economy figures of it. Same is the case with automatic scooters. If you were wondering which of the scooters sold in India have the best fuel economy, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we shall be discussing the top ten most fuel-efficient BS6 scooters in our market.

Smaller and lighter vehicles usually tend to be more fuel-efficient. This is especially true in the case of TVS Scooty Pep Plus and Hero Pleasure Plus. The little TVS also has the added advantage of having a smaller engine. That said, the Pleasure offers much more power and performance than the Scooty Pep.

TVS Jupiter is another extremely fuel-efficient scooter, and it is extremely affordable as well. Although Honda Activa 125 has a slightly larger engine, it uses an i3S (idle stop-start system) to improve fuel efficiency, along with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). All that technology comes at a price though.

Next up, we have the Yamaha Fascino and Honda Dio. Both these scooters are extremely stylish models, aimed towards youngsters. After that, we have the best-selling scooter in India, the Honda Activa. The latest iteration of the Activa, called Activa 6G, now features the same HET and eSP tech as the Activa 125, but not the i3S system.

Hero Destiny is another extremely fuel-efficient scooter in India. To enhance real-world efficiency, it offers an idle start-stop system. You can also opt for a disc brake for the front wheel, which improves braking performance.

Top 10 Most Fuel Efficient BS6 Scooters In India Model Fuel Economy Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) TVS Scooty Pep Plus 65 kmpl Rs. 52,554 Hero Pleasure Plus 63 kmpl Rs. 55,600 TVS Jupiter 60 kmpl Rs. 62,062 Honda Activa 125 60 kmpl Rs. 68,997 Yamaha Fascino 58 kmpl Rs. 67,230 Honda Dio 55 kmpl Rs. 61,497 Honda Activa 6G 55 kmpl Rs. 65,419 Suzuki Access 125 53 kmpl Rs. 68,800 Hero Destiny 125 51 kmpl Rs. 65,310 TVS Ntorq 50 kmpl Rs. 66,885

Last but not the least, we have the TVS Ntorq. It is beloved by young enthusiasts because of its brilliant performance and throaty exhaust note. It is also one of the best looking scooters out there, and one of the better-equipped ones as well. It offers a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.