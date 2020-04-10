10 Highly Popular Diesel Cars Discontinued In BS6 Era

Here we have listed the 10 popular diesel cars that are discontinued in India due to the more stringent BSVI emission standards

The BSVI emission standards have come into effect from April 1, 2020 and resultantly some of the popular diesel models have been discontinued in the domestic market. The extensively used 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine found in the Maruti Suzuki models is no more and here we have listed the ten volume sellers that do not comprise of oil-burners due to stringent emission standards:

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ertiga:

The compact SUV is the leader in its segment courtesy of its frugal diesel engine as the tried-and-test 1.3-litre DDiS 200 four-cylinder unit generated 90 PS and 200 Nm. With claimed economy of 24.3 kmpl, the diesel engine played a key role in the five-seater becoming highly popular since early 2016. It is no more as the facelift received a 1.5-litre SHVS BSVI petrol motor, just as in the Ertiga. The high fuel efficiency made it an instant hit in both Vitara Brezza and the seven-seater MPV.

3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Baleno:

The 1.3-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel engine kicked out 75 PS and 190 Nm in both the models. The Fiat-sourced engine could not be updated to meet BSVI norms and thus it had been eliminated from the range including Swift, Dzire and Baleno. It defined the high fuel-economical advantage Maruti Suzuki models had for several years and will be missed for its easy-on-maintenance characteristics.

5. Renault Duster:

Mid-way through last month, Renault India introduced the BSVI compliant petrol engine with a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The K9K diesel engine was shown the exit doors and in its place a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor producing 153 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT, will be used. The diesel unit was offered in 85 PS/200 Nm and 110 PS/245 Nm tunes and it played an integral role in the Duster’s popularity since its debut.

6. Skoda Rapid:

Since the Rapid has several commonalities with the Volkswagen Vento, it came as no surprise that the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine had also been discontinued in the Czech sedan. The new 1.0-litre turbo petrol stands in its place.

7. Hyundai Elite i20:

The Elite i20 was the most sold Hyundai model last fiscal and it has been on sale since August 2014 in India. The premium hatchback was powered by a 1.4-litre diesel engine for long and it delivered 90 PS and 220 Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The new-gen Elite i20 likely arriving by September is expected to get a new petrol engine and a detuned 1.5-litre diesel from Seltos.

8. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross:

The S-Cross was introduced as the first product born out of the Nexa premium dealerships and despite the discontinuation of the powerful 1.6-litre petrol engine, it continued to be on sale with the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 SHVS diesel unit putting out 91 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. The frugal powertrain was claimed to have a fuel economy of 24 kmpl and it will soon be replaced by a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine.

9. Volkswagen Vento:

The debut of BSVI 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine having power output of 110 PS and 175 Nm led to the shelving of 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre TDI diesel and 1.6-litre MPI petrol engines alongside seven-speed DSG transmission. The 1.5-litre TDI diesel was employed in the Vento, Polo and Polo GT TDI as well and it was one of the key powertrains within the brand’s portfolio over the years.

10. Toyota Etios, Liva:

The advent of the BSVI emission standards meant Toyota had to discontinue its Etios and Liva along with models like Corolla Altis. In recent times, the Etios series catered largely for the fleet operators due to its economical diesel engine. It used a 1.4-litre four-cylinder D-4D diesel engine producing 68 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission.