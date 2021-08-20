10 Highest-Selling Scooters In July 2021 – Honda Activa In The Lead

Last month, the Honda Activa range continued to be at the top of the scooter sales chart, followed by Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter

In July 2021, the Indian two-wheeler market registered an overall sales decline of 2.1 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis. The scooter section, however, reported a decent sales growth overall. Honda Activa range was once again the highest-selling scooter nameplate in the Indian market last month.

The sales figure of the Activa stood at 1,62,956 units; this is a 37.10 per cent sales growth on a YoY basis, with 1,18,859 units of the scooter sold back in July 2020. The Activa line-up currently consists of two models – Activa 6G and Activa 125.

At the second spot, we have Suzuki Access, of which 46,985 units were sold in July 2021, registering a 102.78 per cent YoY sales growth. TVS Jupiter grabbed the third place on last month’s scooter sales chart. It managed to sell a total of 38,209 units, reporting a YoY sales decline of 22.01 per cent.

At the fourth position is TVS Ntorq, with a total of 23,986 units sold last month. Next in line is Honda Dio, of which 20,604 units were sold during the same period. With a total sale of 17,713 units in July 2021, Hero Pleasure managed to take the sixth place.

Suzuki Burgman grabbed the seventh position on the sales chart, with a sales figure of 10,104 units. Of the Yamaha Fascino, a total of 9,525 units were sold, putting it at the eighth spot. After that, we have the Hero Destini, which recorded a sales figure of 8,070 units last month. At the tenth position, we have Yamaha RayZR, of which 7,053 units were sold in July 2021.

Model July 2021 July 2020 Honda Activa (+37.10%) 1,62,956 1,18,859 Suzuki Access (+102.78%) 46,985 23,171 TVS Jupiter (-22.01%) 38,209 48,995 TVS Ntorq (+46.20%) 23,986 16,404 Honda Dio (-44.66%) 20,604 37,233 Hero Pleasure (+8.74%) 17,713 16,290 Suzuki Burgman (+84.62%) 10,104 5,473 Yamaha Fascino (-17.77%) 9,525 11,584 Hero Destini (-38.79%) 8,070 13,184 Yamaha RayZR (-41.38%) 7,053 12,032

Interestingly, a lot of electric scooters are available now in the Indian market. Also, thanks to the FAME II scheme and state EV subsidies, many e-scooters are priced extremely competitively. We expect traditional IC-powered scooters to face heavy competition from their electric counterparts in the coming times.