10 Highest Selling Scooters In April 2021 – Activa, Ntorq, Pleasure

Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, and TVS Jupiter were the top-selling scooters in the Indian market last month, in that order

In April 2021, the two-wheeler market in India recorded a decline in overall sales. The sales trend in the scooter market was also the same, with only a few models registering a positive Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth. Honda Activa was the highest-selling scooter in India last month, with a total sales figure of 1,09,678 units.

In March 2021, Honda had sold 1,99,208 units of the Activa in our market, thus translating to a sales drop of 44.94 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in April 2021. The Activa range currently consists of two models – Activa 6G (110cc) and Activa 125.

Suzuki Access managed to grab the second spot on the sales chart, selling a total of 53,285 units in April 2021. This is an MoM sales growth of 9.47 per cent, with 48,672 units sold in March 2021. At the third position, we have TVS Jupiter, which achieved a sales figure of 25,570 units last month. Compared to its March 2021 sales (57,206 units), this is a 55.3 per cent MoM drop in sales.

Model April 2021 Sales March 2021 sales 1. Honda Activa 1,09,678 1,99,208 2. Suzuki Access 53,285 48,672 3. TVS Jupiter 25,570 57,206 4. TVS Ntorq 19,959 26,851 5. Hero Pleasure+ 18,298 28,516 6. Honda Dio 17,269 22,677 7. Hero Destini 125 9,121 14,044 8. Suzuki Burgman Street 8,154 9,037 9. TVS Scooty Pep+ 8,143 7,914 10. Yamaha RayZR 7,512 8,272

TVS Ntorq secured the fourth position, with a total sales figure of 19,959 units in April 2021. The fifth spot is taken by Hero Pleasure Plus, which sold 18,298 units during that period. Honda Dio’s sales figure for last month stood at 17,269 units, thus putting it at the sixth position.

With 9,121 units sold in April 2021, Hero Destini 125 managed to grab the seventh spot. At the eighth and ninth place, we have Suzuki Burgman Street and TVS Scooty Pep Plus, respectively. The former sold 8,154 units last month, while the latter did 8,243 units in that period.

At the tenth position, we have the Yamaha RayZR, of which a total of 7,512 units were sold last month. Among the top ten scooters, only the Suzuki Access and Yamaha RayZR have recorded a positive MoM sales growth in April 2021. As no vehicles were sold in April 2020, there are no sales figures available for Year-on-Year comparisons.