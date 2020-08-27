10 Highest Exported Cars From India In 2020 – Seltos To Maruti Baleno

Out of the top ten passenger cars with highest export volume, three were Maruti cars, although Volkswagen Vento leads the bunch

While car manufacturers in India are showing great recovery in terms of domestic sales, passenger car exports are still in the red. As a whole, the export volume of the Indian passenger car industry has registered a de-growth of 66.8 per cent. Still, companies are working hard towards increasing both sales and exports. Here, we shall discuss the top ten passenger car which had the highest export volume between April and June 2020.

Although Volkswagen Vento doesn’t enjoy a lot of sales success in the Indian market, it had the biggest export volume out of all cars manufactured here, with a total of 8,983 units from April to July 2020, which is a 54.8 per cent de-growth compared to 19,893 units during the same period. It narrowly beat Ford EcoSport, which had an export volume of 8,850, which is a massive 61.1 per cent decline over the 22,737 units sold during April-July 2019.

Kia managed to export 7,800 units of the Seltos from India, which puts it at the third position. At fourth place, we have General Motors, which doesn’t have operations in India anymore and manufactures exclusively for export. The company managed to ship 7,781 units of the Chevrolet Beat hatchback to foreign markets, a 71 per cent drop on YoY basis (26,842 units from April to July 2019).

Hyundai Verna also recorded a massive YoY drop of 75.2 per cent in export, with just 6,049 units (April-July 2020) compared to 24,384 unit during the same period last year. Maruti S-Presso and Hyundai Aura, managed an export volume of 4,055 and 3,006 units, respectively, and as these are relatively new products, there are no YoY figures for comparison.

Nissan Sunny had a modest export figure of just 2,951 units yet in FY2020-21, which is a gigantic drop of 13,953 units on a YoY basis. Next, we the Maruti Swift, which surprisingly managed to maintain a near-steady export volume. The hatchback had an export figure of 2,755 units, with a 0.1 per cent YoY growth (2,745 units exported between April and July 2019).

Model April-July 2020 Export Volume April-July 2019 Export Volume YoY Growth 1. Volkswagen Vento 8,983 19,893 -54.8% 2. Ford EcoSport 8,850 22,737 -61.1% 3. Kia Seltos 7,800 – – 4. Chevrolet Beat 7,781 26,842 -71.0% 5. Hyundai Verna 6,049 24,384 -75.2% 6. Maruti S-Presso 4,055 – – 7. Hyundai Aura 3,006 – – 8. Nissan Sunny 2,951 13,953 -78.9% 9. Maruti Swift 2,755 2,752 0.1% 10. Maruti Baleno 2,745 17,440 -84.3%

Maruti Baleno is the tenth highest exported vehicle from India this fiscal year (yet), with a total of 2,745 units shipped abroad. This, however, is nothing compared to the export volume of 17,440 units during April-July 2019 last year, translating to a massive decline of 84.3 per cent.