10 Features Of Hyundai Alcazar Not Offered On Tata Safari & MG Hector Plus

Here, we have listed the top 10 features offered on Hyundai Alcazar, that are better than its rivals or not available on them

Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India just a few days ago, and it has already managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market. It is essentially a long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Creta, and it competes with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the soon-to-be-replaced XUV500.

The new Hyundai SUV comes loaded with a lot of features and equipment, some of which are segment-first or segment-best. Here, take a look a look at the top 10 features available on the Alcazar over the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

1. Fully digital instrument cluster

Hyundai Alcazar gets a 10.25-inch multi-screen digital instrument console, which is the best in its segment. In comparison, Tata Safari gets a 7-inch MID with an analogue speedometer, while MG Hector Plus gets a 7-inch MID between two analogue dials.

2. Paddle shifters

All the automatic variants of Hyundai Alcazar get paddle shifters as standard, which makes the driving experience a little more fun and engaging. Driving modes and traction control modes are also available alongside it.

3. 360 degree surround view

Hyundai Alcazar gets 360-degree camera as well, which makes monitoring the surroundings easy. Such a system is also available on MG Hector Plus, but not on Tata Safari.

4. Blindspot monitor

Blind view monitor essentially uses cameras mounted at the sides of the car to check surroundings when changing lanes. When a turn indicator is engaged, the camera on that side displays the feed into the infotainment screen, allowing drivers to be better aware of their surroundings.

5. Air-purifier with AQI display

Hyundai Alcazar comes with an integrated air-purifier, which gets an Air Quality Index (AQI) display as well.

6. Second-row headrest cushions

On the Platinum trim and above, the Alcazar gets additional cushions for the second-row seats.

7. Seatback folding tables

Behind both first-row seats, the SUV gets folding tables, which get retractable cup-holders and tablet/smartphone holder.

8. 64-colour ambient lighting

While both Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus offer ambient lighting, Hyundai takes it a step further by offering a best-in-class 64-colour ambient lighting system.

9. Second-row centre console (6-seater)

The 6-seater version of Hyundai Alcazar comes with captain chairs in the second row. In between the second-row seats, there’s a centre console, which gets an integrated armrest, cup-holders, and additional storage space. The rear centre console is not available on the 7-seater version.

10. Second-row wireless smartphone charger (6-seater)

The rear centre console on the 6-seat version of the Alcazar also comes with a wireless smartphone charger.