10 Features New Hyundai Creta Electric Shares With Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Creta Electric has a lot more commonality with the significantly more expensive and bigger Hyundai Ioniq 5 than you may think

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 might be the company’s most high-tech EV available in India today, but priced at INR 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s too expensive for most customers. The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric will allow you to enjoy many of its attractive features for a fraction of that price. Here are some interesting common elements between the two EVs:

1. One-pedal driving

EVs are typically more comfortable to drive than ICE models, thanks to their silent powertrain. Some models also feature one-pedal driving, significantly enhancing comfort. Hyundai calls it ‘i-Pedal’ and offers it in both Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric. The EV can come to a complete stop utilising just regenerative braking. All you need to do to stop the vehicle is lift your foot off the accelerator pedal. This feature makes driving easy in stop-and-go city traffic.

2. Bidirectional charging

Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Hyundai Creta Electric features the vehicle-to-load (V2L) bidirectional charging function. You can use the EV’s battery pack like a portable generator or a large inverter and power or charge any electric device. Illuminate your campsite with fairy lights, power a DJ deck and fire up speakers for a beach party, or brew fresh coffee at a scenic rest stop during your journey—the possibilities are truly endless.

3. Pixel design elements

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Creta incorporate a pixel design theme on the exterior. On the former, a pixelated graphic is seen on the faux front grille, the bumpers, and LED reverse lamps.

4. Active Air Flaps

Active Air Flaps integrated into the front bumper give both EVs a high-tech look and reduce air resistance for improved energy efficiency. They open only when the battery pack and other components need cooling.

5. Level 2 ADAS

Both EVs possess Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems that actively monitor the surroundings and not just warn but even intervene if needed to prevent collisions.

6. Frunk

A small trunk under the hood provides additional storage space. You can use it to keep things like the EV’s charging cable or a tyre repair kit.

7. Column-type shift-by-wire

Both EVs have a column-type shift-by-wire gear selector in both EVs for intuitive operation. Moreover, you get additional storage space in the centre console area.

8. Dual-zone automatic climate control system

Hyundai equips both Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric with a dual-zone automatic climate control system. Thus, in both models, the driver and front passenger can set their individual preferred temperatures according to their comfort.

9. Ventilated seats

Both EVs are designed to offer maximum comfort in India’s hot summers. In addition to a dual-zone automatic climate control system, they come with a ventilated seat for both the driver and front passenger.

10. Bose premium sound system

Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Hyundai Creta Electric has an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, providing an immersive experience.