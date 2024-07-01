10 Confirmed New Car & Two-Wheeler Launches This Month

Here we have explained all the upcoming car, bike and scooter launches in July 2024 from brands like BMW, Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Triumph, Hero, Mercedes and Nissan

A slew of new cars and two-wheelers are slated to launch in the month of July 2024 from brands like BMW, Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Triumph, Hero, Mercedes and Nissan and here we have brought you a rundown:

1. BMW 5 Series LWB, CE04, New Cooper & Countryman EV:

BMW is set to reveal the pricing for the recently unveiled BMW 5 Series LWB on July 24. On the same day, the CE 04 electric scooter is also slated to launch along with the introduction of the new Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric. The new generation Mini Cooper will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol or a 2.0L turbo petrol engine while the Countryman Electric will arrive via the CBU route with a claimed range of 461 km.

The 5 Series LWB will be the largest in its segment courtesy of the longer wheelbase and will feature 2.0L turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with MHEV tech.

2. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450:

Based on the modified platform found in the latest Himalayan, the Guerrilla 450 will be powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing just over 40 PS. The neo-retro roadster will compete with Triumph Speed 400 and it will likely cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch event will be hosted in Spain on July 17.

3. Bajaj CNG Bike:

On July 5, Bajaj will unveil the industry-first CNG motorcycle and it will be retailed in more than one variant. Utilising a bi-fuel system, the CNG tank will be mounted below the regular petrol tank and the commuter will cost around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom).

4. Triumph Daytona 660:

The official bookings for the Daytona 660 have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and its price will likely be announced soon. The faired supersport has already started arriving at dealerships and it will pack a 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine developing 95 PS maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque.

5. 2024 Hero Destini 125:

Leaked recently, the updated Destini 125 will come with cosmetic updates and enhancements to the equipment while the same powertrain will be carried over.

6. Nissan X-Trail:

The X-Trail seven-seater SUV has already been teased in India and it will be launched before the end of this month or in August. It will be equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine as the ePower technology won’t be available in India. It will be packed with features inside and out and will be brought into the country as a full import.

7. Mercedes-Benz EQA:

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is set to compete with the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1 in the local market. It is expected to be available with two battery options: 66.5 kWh and 70.5 kWh and will be launched on July 8. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQA electric compact crossover features styling, equipment, and enhancements similar to its larger counterpart, the EQB. It comes with a range of 560 km in its EQA 250+ variant.