10 Confirmed EVs Waiting To Launch In India – Maruti To Honda

Here we have listed all the confirmed electric cars that are waiting to launch over the next three years

Most of the mainstream automakers will partake in the transition towards electrification in the coming years and here we have explained about the confirmed launches over the next two to three years.

1. Tata Punch EV, Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

The Tata Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV will have a claimed range of more than 500 km on a single charge. The electrified Punch will likely be the first to arrive ahead of the Curvv EV and the electric Harrier. The Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV while the other two zero-emission vehicles will be more premium and upmarket.

2. Kia Electric RV & EV9:

Kia is currently developing an electric RV for India and it will be launched in 2025. The flagship EV9 seven-seater electric SUV will also arrive by the middle of this decade and it has a claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle. The Kia EV9 is available with an ultra-fast 800V charging capability that helps replenish the battery to 239 km in just 15 minutes.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Toyota Derivative:

The eVX concept was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and the more evolved version of the concept greeted the public at the Japan Mobility Show. The global debut of the production-spec eVX is expected to happen in late 2024 and it will be launched in India in early 2025. The five-seater will be equipped with a battery pack capable of 550 km driving range. Based on Toyota’s 27PL platform, the eVX will also spawn a Toyota sibling.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8 & BE.05:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be introduced towards the end of next year and it will be followed by the BE.05 in 2025. The former has been caught testing multiple times and it will have several commonalities with the XUV700 while the latter will announce the arrival of a whole new BE range of electric Mahindra SUVs.

5. Honda Elevate Based EV:

Honda aims to bring in five new vehicles to India by 2030 and part of the reason why the Elevate did not get the hybrid variant is that an electric version will be launched in 2026. Expect it to have a range of more than 500 km and it will compete against the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota version, Tata Curvv EV and much more.