10 Confirmed Car Launches At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

This article details the 10 new cars launching in the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is merely a couple of weeks away from us as the country’s biggest automotive event starts from Jan 17 in New Delhi. Several key manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and JSW MG Motor India already have revealed their product line-up for the auto show while a few are yet to announce the same. In this piece, we will talk about the 10 confirmed car launches at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

1. Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Maruti’s highly-anticipated first EV will make its first public appearance at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Based on the eVX concept, it will be offered with two battery configurations namely 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The latter is expected to boast of an all-wheel-drive system while returning a range of 500+ km on full charge. The battery packs are sourced from China-based BYD.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV, the all-electric iteration of the mass-market Creta SUV, will launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The brand has already revealed the electric SUV. The Creta EV styling and silhouette will be identical to the ICE version except for a handful of updates while cabin and features are borrowed from the global-spec Kona EV and Alcazar SUV. Equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery, It will have a range of 473 km on a single charge.

3. 2025 Tata Tiago facelift

The facelifted Tiago will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as it goes on sale shortly in the domestic market. The updates will be strictly visual with revised front fascia and a new cabin theme. Any mechanical change is least expected in the 2025 Tata Tiago as it will continue to carry the same petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. The Tiago had last received a makeover nearly five years back in 2020.

4. 2025 Tata Tigor facelift

Tata Motors will launch the 2025 Tigor facelift in Jan 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The competition in the compact sedan segment has intensified after the arrival of new-gen models of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. Hence, in order to stay relevant, the 2025 Tigor is expected to come loaded with several new features, refreshed styling and modern tech. The price could see a hike of Rs 30,000 over the ongoing model.

5. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Jan 2025 alongside its arch rivals Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti e-Vitara. The e-SUV will offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. It might carry a 60 kWh battery pack with a range of 500 km on full charging. The Harrier EV will have two electric motors, one at each axle, and an all-wheel-drive system.

6. Mahindra BE 6

Based on Mahindra’s born-electric INGLO platform, BE 6 electric SUV will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Show in Jan 2025. Unveiled in Nov 2024 at the ‘Unlimit India’ event, it comes with two battery packs: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The former will have a range of 556 km while the latter will return 682 km on a single charge. The electric SUV supports fast charging and can be charged from 20-80% in under 20 mins with a 175 kW fast charger

7. Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e will also go on sale at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 as the company will announce the complete variant-wise price of the SUV. Bigger in size than the BE 6, it offers more space to buyers in terms of boot and frunk. Equipped with the same battery packs as the BE 6, it also has almost identical range and power output figures. Mahindra XEV 9e deliveries are expected to commence from March 2025 in the domestic market.

8. MG Cyberster

The Cyberster two-door convertible electric car will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be retailed exclusively through the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealerships. The India-spec model gets a 77 kWh battery which delivers a range of 580 km (CLTC cycle) on a single charge. MG Cyberster will have a top power of 510 bhp and a peak torque of 725 Nm while doing a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 secs.

9. Skoda Superb

The fourth-gen Skoda Superb will have its India premiere at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold only with a 2.0L petrol engine initially, and we could see a diesel engine at a later stage. The new-gen Superb will be retailed as a full import as it rivals the Toyota Camry in the Indian market. Expect an array of premium comfort and convenience features in the new version of the sedan.

10. Kia Syros

The all-new Kia Syros broke cover last month while the bookings have started today at a token payment of Rs 25,000 across India. The price will be announced on Feb 1, with deliveries commencing shortly afterwards. It will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The SUV is available with 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. The Syros comes with first-in-segment rear seats with reclining and ventilation functions.