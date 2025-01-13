10 Confirmed Bikes & Scooters Launching In January 2025

Here is a comprehensive list of new bikes and scooters launching in January 2025 in the Indian market

2025 will start with a bang as far as the two-wheeler segment in the Indian automobile industry is concerned as we will witness close to 10 new bikes and scooters launching in the first month of the year. Several leading brands such as Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp and KTM will introduce their new products for the domestic market. Honda’s first-ever EV will also go on sale in Jan 2025. Here’s a detailed preview of the 10 confirmed bikes and scooters launching in January 2025 in the Indian market.

1. 2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid:

Yamaha will launch the 2025 FZ-X with new features and hybrid tech at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will become the first 150cc bike to get hybrid technology in India. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-X will also be offered in new colour options. The bike will be more powerful than the preceding model due to the inclusion of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). It will also boast a modern coloured TFT instrument cluster with new switchgear.

2. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

Unveiled at Motoverse 2024 in Nov, the Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be launched in the next few days in the Indian market. The engine displacement has been increased from 411cc to 443cc, which translates into additional power and torque of 1 bhp and 2 Nm, respectively. The engine is offered with a new 6-speed transmission. It could be sold alongside the Scram 411.

Also Read: 7 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In 2025 – 440 cc To 750 cc

3. Honda Activa e:

Honda started official bookings for the Activa e on Jan 1, 2025, while it was unveiled a month earlier in Nov 2024. The Japanese brand will announce the price of the Activa e at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Jan 17. Honda Activa e is equipped with two swappable battery packs of 1.5 kWh for a range of 102 km on a full charge. Other features include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, Honda Road Sync Duo app and free roadside assistance and services.

4. Hero Xpulse 210:

Having debuted at the EICMA 2024 in Italy, Hero Xpulse 210 will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Jan 19, 2025. The ADV bike is powered by Karizma XMR’s 210cc liquid-cooled engine. Just so you know, the existing Xpulse 200 comes with an air/oil-cooled engine. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels as standard while a rally kit will be offered as an option. The price could be in the range of 1.70-1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot, India Launch On Jan 19

5. 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R:

The bike was unveiled at India Bike Week 2024 (IBW 2024) last month. It is expected to go on sale by the end of January in the Indian market at a price tag exceeding Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Riding on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R will get a switchable ABS, 4.1-inch TFT instrument console and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike will come with a 399cc LC4 engine which dishes out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm.

6. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin:

Royal Enfield will announce the price of the Classic 650 Twin in January 2025. The bike was showcased at the Motoverse 2024 in November to Indian buyers. Based on the same chassis as the Shotgun 650, it takes styling cues from the Classic 350 while powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine and 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Classic 650 price could start at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Honda QC1:

Unlike the Activa e, the Honda QC1 will be available with a fixed battery pack and will be sold in more cities across India. The price of the e-scooter will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17. It will be equipped with a battery pack of 1.5 kWh which will deliver a range of 80 km on a single charge. Some of the notable features onboard will be a 5-inch LCD screen, USB Type-C charging slot and 26L under-seat storage.

8. Hero Xtreme 250R:

Hero MotoCorp will launch the Xtreme 250R at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Jan 19 in the Indian market. Being the brand’s first motorcycle in the quarter-litre (250cc) segment, it is going to be a street-naked bike based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept. The new 250cc engine at the helm has been developed from Karizma’s 210cc motor and it now generates top power of 30 bhp and peak torque of 25 Nm while paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

9. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S:

Showcased at the IBW 2024, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S will be launched in India by the end of January. It is the first motorcycle in its segment to boast a cruise control feature. It will ride on 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels. The bike will be powered by the Duke 390’s 399cc liquid-cooled engine, which has a similar power output and torque value.

10. Hero Karizma XMR 250:

Hero MotoCorp will present a bigger version of the Karizma at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 19. Unveiled at the EICMA 2024 in November, it will be offered with height-adjustable clip-on handlebars and a TFT instrument cluster. The Hero Karimza XMR 250 will draw power from the Xtreme 250R’s 250cc engine, while a slipper and assist clutch will be available as standard fitment.