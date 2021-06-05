10 Cars With The Highest Waiting Period In India [June 2021]

Check out our list of the top ten vehicles, which have the highest waiting periods in the Indian market this month

Although the automobile industry of India started this year (2021) on a strong note, things turned sour just a few months in. Last month, due to lockdown in almost every state in India, car sales and production took a substantial hit. The auto sector is once again on the path to recovery now, and things are set to improve soon.

Here, we have listed the top ten vehicles that currently have the highest waiting period in the Indian market.

1. Mahindra Thar (up to 11 months)

Mahindra Thar continues to have a massive waiting period in our market. Currently, buyers may have to wait up to a maximum of 11 months to take delivery of one, depending on the variant chosen and the dealership location. The manufacturer is hoping to reduce the wait soon, by further increasing the production capacity for Thar.

2. Hyundai Creta (up to 9 months)

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and for good reason. It comes loaded with plenty of features, offers multiple powertrain options, and is priced very competitively. The waiting period is around 9 months for the base trim, while on the other variants, it ranges from 1 month to 3 months.

3. Maruti Ertiga (up to 8 months)

India’s best-selling MPV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, also has a huge waiting period on it. For the CNG variants, the buyers have to wait around 7 to 8 months to take delivery. The waiting period is relatively low for the petrol-powered models, ranging between 3 months and 7 months.

4. Nissan Magnite (up to 8 months)

The Magnite was introduced in our market towards the end of last year, and it is currently the most popular vehicle in Nissan India’s range. Due to the high demand, its waiting period has reached up to 8 months in a few cities across India. The manufacturer has stated that it is increasing production further, to lower the waiting period on the Magnite.

5. Kia Sonet (up to 5 months)

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs currently on sale in the Indian market, thanks to its versatile pricing, huge features list, and multiple powertrain options. Depending on the dealership location and variant selected, the waiting period can stretch as high as 5 months!

6. Renault Kiger (up to 4 months)

The Kiger is the latest entry into the sub-4-metre SUV segment, and it is also the most affordable offering in its segment. The demand for the vehicle in our market is quite strong, and consequently, its waiting period is quite high as well. Buyers have to wait up to 4 months to take delivery of one.

7. Toyota Fortuner (up to 4 months)

Near the start of this year, Toyota Fortuner was given a midlife facelift in India, and a new range-topping ‘Legender’ variant was added to the range. The Fortuner has been enjoying an extremely positive response from buyers, and currently, the waiting period for the SUV stretches up to 4 months.

8. Hyundai i20 (up to 3 months)

Hyundai’s premium hatchback may not be as affordable as its rivals, but it is still quite popular in our market. It offers multiple engine choices and comes loaded with a lot of premium tech and features. On the top ‘Asta (O)’ trim, the waiting period is 3 months, while other variants command a waiting period of around 2 months.

9. Tata Safari (up to 3 months)

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in India earlier this year, and the market response towards it has been largely positive. Thanks to the strong demand from buyers, Tata’s new flagship vehicle currently has a waiting period of up to 3 months, depending on the location.

10. MG Hector/Hector Plus (up to 3 months)

MG Hector commands a waiting period of around 2 to 3 months in the Indian market currently. On the Hector Plus as well, the waiting period can reach up to 3 months. The main reasons for the high waiting periods are the strong demand among buyers and the global semiconductor shortage.