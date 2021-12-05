10 Cars With The Highest Waiting Period In Dec 2021 – Thar, Creta, Sonet

Mahindra Thar continues to have up to a year-long wait for delivery, and the XUV700 now also has a similarly long waiting period

The Indian automobile industry is facing a sales slowdown right now. However, the current slump is not due to low demand for cars. On the contrary, this is due to limited production capacity because of raw material constraints, chiefly semiconductor chips. As such, the waiting periods for many vehicles have gone through the roof.

Mahindra Thar has a waiting period of up to one year for select variants! Interestingly, its sibling – XUV700 – also has a waiting period of up to a year (or more, dealerships aren’t certain about it right now). That’s because the demand for these SUVs is way higher than the current production capacity.

Hyundai Creta also has an extremely high waiting period, reaching up to ten months. For Maruti Ertiga, the best-selling MPV in the Indian market, new customers could have to wait for as long as nine months to take delivery, with the highest wait being for the CNG variants.

Tata Punch has a waiting period of up to eight months, depending on the variant chosen. Kia’s SUV pair, namely Seltos and Sonet, have a waiting period of up to six months. The wait time for Nissan Magnite is quite high as well, going up to five months.

For Tata Nexon, customers could have to wait for up to three months for the petrol and diesel versions. The SUV’s electric version – Nexon EV – has a higher waiting period though, stretching up to six months. The last one on our list is MG Astor, which has a waiting period of up to four months.

Model Waiting period Mahindra Thar Up to a year Mahindra XUV700 Up to a year Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 9 months Tata Punch Up to 8 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Tata Nexon Up to 3 months (up to 6 months for EV) MG Astor Up to 4 months

With the global semiconductor chip shortage still continuing, the waiting period for vehicles in our market might increase further, especially for the ones in high demand. Interestingly, newly launched cars are attracting a lot of buyers, which is why many new vehicles are slated to launch in India soon.