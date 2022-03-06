10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period [March 2022] – XUV700 To Kia Carens

Here, we have listed our pick of top ten cars currently on sale in the Indian market that have extremely high waiting periods

The Indian automobile industry is once again braving through a sales slump, as seen in the February 2022 sales chart for the car market. However, it is not the demand that is lacking, but the supply. The semiconductor chip crisis continues to hamper production, causing waiting periods for some cars to go quite high.

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period of all vehicles in the Indian market, reaching as high as eighteen months for select variants in select cities across India. Next in line is Mahindra Thar, which also has a ludicrously high wait time- up to a year for the convertible variants, and up to seven months for the hardtop variants.

Kia Carens was recently launched in India, and it has already managed to garner strong popularity! For select variants, the waiting period has reached as high as twelve months! The waiting period for Hyundai Creta is fairly high too, with the highest wait commanded by the base variant – around ten months. On the other variants, the waiting period can reach up to five months.

Interestingly, Kia Sonet also has a fairly high waiting period. For select variants of the SUV, the wait time till delivery can stretch up to six months! The newly-launched Skoda Slavia also demands a fairly high waiting period; our dealer sources stated that new buyers could have to wait as long as four months.

For Tata Nexon, buyers could have to wait up to five months to take delivery, depending on the variant selected. This waiting period is for the ICE version (petrol and diesel variants) of the SUV. Its electric version – Nexon EV – has a relatively lower wait time, hovering around the three-month mark.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 18 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Kia Carens Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Tata Nexon Up to 5 months (up to 3 months for Nexon EV) Skoda Slavia Up to 4 months Maruti Baleno (New) Up to 4 months Toyota Fortuner Up to 4 months MG Astor Up to 4 months

Maruti Baleno hatchback has always been one of the highest-selling cars in the Indian market, and the newly-launched Baleno facelift is seemingly continuing that tradition! The manual variants demand a wait of between a month or two (depending on stock availability), while the AMT (or AGS) variants have a waiting period of up to three months, as per our dealer sources

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular large SUV in the Indian market, and it demands a waiting period of up to four months. Rounding off our list is MG Astor, which currently has a waiting period of up to four months as well.