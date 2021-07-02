10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In July 2021 – Seltos, Nexon, Safari

Check out our list of the top ten vehicles in the Indian market that currently have some of the highest waiting periods

With the lockdowns easing in the different states of India, automobile sales are strongly gathering momentum. However, due to various reasons, plenty of vehicles currently have extremely high waiting periods in the Indian market. This is a major problem for new car buyers, who already have to deal with steadily rising prices of cars as well as fuel.

If you had plans to buy a new car this month, then keep reading ahead! Listed below are ten vehicles that currently demand sky-high waiting periods in India.

1. Mahindra Thar – up to 1 Year

The second-generation Mahindra Thar currently has the highest waiting period among all passenger cars in the Indian market. The SUV was launched back in October 2020, and instantly gained a lot of popularity, with booking numbers tearing through the roof within weeks.

However, due to several challenges, like the lockdown and semiconductor shortage, the company has been unable to fulfil the massive demand. Currently, customers have to wait between 7 months and a year to take delivery of one!

2. Hyundai Creta – up to 9 months

Hyundai’s best-selling model, the Creta, has a waiting period of up to 9 months on the base trim! The wait for other variants is quite high as well, ranging between 3 months and 7 months, depending on the location. The manufacturer had previously revealed that the demand for the Creta is around three times the production capacity, which is the primary reason for the high waiting periods.

3. Maruti Ertiga – up to 9 months

Maruti Ertiga is the most popular MPV in our market, and its CNG-powered variants enjoy an especially high demand. As such, the waiting period for Ertiga CNG in India is as high as 9 months! The petrol-powered variants are a little quicker to be delivered, but not by much, with a waiting period of around 5 months.

4. Nissan Magnite – up to 7 months

The Magnite is Nissan’s most popular model in India currently, and it’s one of the most affordable sub-4-metre SUVs in our market (right next to Renault Kiger). This little Nissan crossover has managed to single-handedly turn the brand’s fortune in our country. Due to extremely high demand, new buyers have to wait up to 7 months to take delivery of one, depending on the variant chosen and dealership location.

5. Kia Sonet – up to 5 months

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular sub-4-metre SUVs in our market, thanks to the plethora of powertrain options on offer, along with a long list of features. It currently has a waiting period of up to 5 months in select cities across India. However, in a few places, like Delhi and Jaipur, the waiting period ranges from none to 2 months.

6. Kia Seltos – up to 5 months

Kia Sonet’s big brother, the Seltos, is also extremely popular among buyers in India. If you’re planning to buy a new one, be prepared to wait between 4 to 5 months to take delivery. Just like the Sonet, the Seltos is also available with multiple engine options in our market, and it comes loaded with plenty of premium features and equipment

7. Tata Nexon – up to 5 months

Tata Nexon also has a long waiting period these days, thanks to the combination of high demand and production challenges like semiconductor chip shortage. For the petrol and diesel versions, buyers would have to wait anywhere from 3 months to 5 months to take delivery. The Nexon EV has a lower waiting period though, up to 2 months.

8. MG Hector/Hector Plus – up to 3 months

MG Motor India has a rather small lineup, consisting of just four SUVs. Still, the company has been enjoying decent success in our market, thanks to the Hector and Hector Plus. Due to the semiconductor chip shortage, both these SUVs demands a waiting period of up to 3 months, for select variants in certain cities across India.

9. Hyundai Venue – up to 3 months

Hyundai Venue also has a high waiting period in the Indian market, although not as high as the Creta. New buyers would have to wait for around 3 months to get their hands on Hyundai’s sub-4-metre SUV, although the mid-level and top trims have a lower waiting period, around 1 to 2 months, depending on the location.

10. Tata Safari – Up to 3 Months

Tata Safari was the most anticipated launch from the Indian carmaker this year. It has showcased a similar response on the sales tally as well. As a result, the 6/7-seater SUV has a waiting period of around 3 months.