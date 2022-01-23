Mahindra XUV700 has overtaken Thar in terms of the maximum waiting period this month, and Hyundai Creta is continuing to close the gap as well

The Indian automobile industry is currently going through a major sales slowdown, resulting not from low demand for cars, but low production of cars. With the global semiconductor shortage continuing to plague carmakers, the production of many popular vehicles stands limited, resulting in the high waiting periods for many of them

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period of all, going as high as 19 months or almost a year-and-a-half for some variants! Following it is Thar, which demands a wait of up to a year for select variants. Both these Mahindra SUVs have been in extremely high demand ever since they were launched.

Hyundai Creta has a waiting period of up to ten months, with the longest wait being for the base ‘E’ trim level. For Maruti Ertiga, new buyers will have to wait for as long as nine months to take delivery! This is for the CNG variants, with the waiting period for petrol variants stretching up to five months.

Model Cars Waiting period in Jan 2022 Mahindra XUV700 Up to 19 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 9 months Tata Punch Up to 9 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (6 months for EV) MG Astor Up to 4 months

For the Tata Punch, the wait can go as high as nine months for the base ’Pure’ trim. As for other trims, the waiting period ranges between two to four months, which although not too high, is still a lot. For Kia Sonet, the waiting period currently goes up to six months, depending on the chosen variant.

Kia Seltos has a similar waiting period as its younger sibling, the Sonet; the wait goes as high as six months for select variants. On Nissan’s best-selling model in India – Magnite – the waiting period can last as long as six months in some cities for select variants.

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of up to four months for the petrol and diesel versions. For the electric version of the SUV (Nexon EV), the wait for delivery is a little higher, around six months, depending on the location. MG’s latest offering for the Indian market – Astor – also has a waiting period of up to four months.