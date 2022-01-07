10 Cars Launching In India In Next 3 Months – Kia Carens To Citroen C3

Check out our list of the top ten upcoming cars, which are scheduled to or expected to go on sale in India by April 2022

The Indian automobile industry went through a massive slowdown in the second half of last year. Things are expected to be better this year, and manufacturers have a lot of new vehicles slated for release in 2022. With the arrival of new models, automakers are hoping to capture a wider audience, thus improving sales.

Here, we have listed the top ten highly-anticipated cars that are set to launch in the Indian market by April 2022.

1. Kia Carens

Kia India will launch its fourth model – Carens – on January 14. Expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Carens would be a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo. It will be available with three engine options – a 1.5L petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm).

2. Toyota Hilux

Toyota will finally launch the Hilux pickup truck in India later this month. It is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will compete with Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Speculations suggest that the Toyota pickup will have two engine options on offer – a 2.4L turbo-diesel (150 PS/360 Nm) and a 2.8L turbo-diesel (204 PS/500 Nm).

3. Maruti Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market with its CNG-powered cars, and the new-gen Celerio is also set to receive a CNG powertrain option this month. This will be the same 1.0L NA petrol engine (67 PS/89 Nm) as the regular Celerio, with just a factory-fitted CNG kit. The power output would be lower when running on natural gas.

4. Tata Tiago CNG/Tigor CNG

Tata is all set to launch CNG-powered cars in India as well, starting with Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. Both will be powered by the same 1.2L NA petrol engine as their standard versions, but with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This motor would generate 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, while on CNG, the output would be lower.

5. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti Baleno is set to undergo a facelift very soon, and the updated model has even been spotted undisguised in India. The facelifted version features plenty of changes over the outgoing car, including restyled headlamps and taillamps, redesigned bumpers, and an updated interior. The powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged, consisting of two 1.2L petrol engine options, one rated at 83 PS and the other at 90 PS of peak power.

6. Citroen C3

Citroen C3 will be the French car brand’s second offering in the Indian market, as a rival to Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc. The C3 has a funky exterior and a premium interior, inspired by the C5 Aircross. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine with flex-fuel tech.

7. Skoda Slavia

Skoda has a new sedan in the pipeline, named Slavia, which will be a replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid. Skoda Slavia will be available with two engine choices – a 1.0L turbo-petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-petrol (150 PS/250 Nm). Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.

8. Maruti Ertiga facelift/XL6 facelift

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing facelifted versions of the Ertiga and XL6 in India very soon. Both MPVs have been spotted road testing a few times; the Ertiga facelift will get a redesigned front grille, while the XL6 is expected to feature a new grille, restyled headlamps, and updated bumpers. Mechanically, the MPV pair would remain unchanged over the current versions.

9. Next-gen Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson underwent a generation change internationally in 2020, and the new-gen model is finally expected to launch in India in the coming months. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has already been spied in our country a few times. We expect the SUV to get hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid powertrain options when it goes on sale in the Indian market.

10. Audi Q7 facelift

Audi will launch the facelifted Q7 in India in February this year, and production of the updated SUV has already commenced. The 2022 Audi Q7 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, with 340 PS and 500 Nm on tap. It will likely be priced upwards of Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.