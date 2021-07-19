10 Best Discounts On Cars In July 2021 – Harrier To Grand i10 Nios

Check out the highest discounts and offers available this month (July 2021) on passenger vehicles in the Indian market

This month, carmakers in India are offering some lucrative discounts and deals on their vehicles. With lockdown slowly lifting across the country, the Indian auto industry is working hard to recover all lost ground, and these offers are expected to help boost sales. Here, we have listed the best discounts on cars available in India this month.

On Kia Carnival, a massive cash discount of Rs. 3.75 lakh is available, on the ‘Premium’ trim level. On the ‘Prestige’ and ‘Limousine’ trims, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 2.75 lakh. Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 3.02 lakh, including discounts, exchange bonus, and free accessories.

As for Mahindra XUV500, it has benefits of up to Rs. 1.9 lakh on offer, including cash and corporate discounts, exchange bonus, and free accessories. Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh on its electric SUV, the Kona EV.

Renault Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh, which also includes R.E.Li.V.E scrapping bonus. Also, corporate and rural offers cannot be clubbed together on the Renault SUV. On Nissan Kicks, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 80,000, with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 available upon online booking.

Tata Harrier gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on select variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is also available, and select buyers can also avail corporate discounts. On Toyota Yaris, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000.

Best Offers On Cars In July 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Kia Carnival Rs. 3.75 lakh 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 available) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 1,13,200 (free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 available) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1,50,000 0 Renault Duster Up to Rs. 20,000 (+ Rs. 15,000 loyalty bonus) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 (corporate)/Rs. 15,000 (rural) + Rs. 10,000 scrapping bonus Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 20,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 bonus on online booking) Up to Rs. 50,000 (+ Rs. 10,000 bonus for select corporate employees, government employees, doctors, CAs) Tata Harrier Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000 Mahindra KUV100 Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000

Mahindra KUV100 has a maximum cash discount of Rs. 38,055 on offer, depending on the variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available. On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 is available, depending on the variant, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.