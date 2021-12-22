10 Best Cars Launched In 2021 – XUV700, Punch, Astor, Celerio, Kiger

Mahindra XUV700 caused quite a stir in the Indian market since its launch and it has exceeded expectations

In the calendar year 2021, we have witnessed many new launches across different segments and here we have compiled ten of them that we think deserve a look back. Carmakers concentrated on SUVs mainly in the compact and midsize SUV segments this year going by the trend and resultantly, the list comprises SUVs in the majority. The order goes by the timeline in which each of these vehicles was launched.

1. Renault Kiger:

Renault India introduced the Kiger compact SUV based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform in February 2021, just a couple of months after the Nissan Magnite sibling was brought into the domestic market. With an aggressive price range between Rs. 5.64 lakh and Rs. 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kiger has an appealing styling combined with practicality and a frugal engine.

2. Tata Safari:

The seven-seater version of the Harrier drew plenty of attention upon its arrival in Feb 2021 as it brought back the Safari nameplate. It pertains to customers preferring midsize seven-seater SUVs derived from the five-seaters and it competes against Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700 in the price range between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 23.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Alcazar:

Just as the Tata Safari, the Alcazar debuted in June 2021 is derived from its midsize SUV sibling the Creta, and brought along the positives of it in addition to offering decent third-row space. It can be had as either a six- or a seven-seater and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 159 PS and 191 Nm from Elantra while the 1.5-litre diesel from Creta delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. It is priced from Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Skoda Kushaq:

The Skoda Kushaq is the first model under the India 2.0 project and is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. The midsize five-seater has good handling characteristics and is currently driving the volumes for the Czech Republican automaker. It is priced between Rs. 10.8 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and has been available since late June 2021.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line:

The i20 premium hatchback received its brand new generation last year and to expand the range, the i20 N Line was introduced in September 2021 and it sits at the top of the range. The five-seater uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol as the regular model but features a firmer suspension, throatier exhaust note and cosmetic updates. It costs between Rs. 9.84 lakh and Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. VW Taigun:

The Taigun is the VW sibling of the Skoda Kushaq and both have plenty in common amidst some differences and it was launched in September 2021. The Taigun has elegant styling and is loaded with features and is powered by the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre petrol engines as in the Kushaq. The Taigun carries a sticker tag of Rs. 10.55 lakh for the base petrol and it goes up to Rs. 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700, introduced in late September, has lived up to the expectations it created as more than 70,000 bookings have been crossed already and the waiting period soars to more than one year for select variants. Priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV700 is available in an expansive range in five- and seven-seater layouts and it offers a host of segment-first features.

8. Tata Punch

Committed to reviving the micro SUV segment, the Punch debuted in October 2021 and is one of the hot-sellers for the homegrown manufacturer currently. The five-seater based on the ALFA platform received a Global NCAP rating of five stars and is high on practicality with high ground clearance, 90-degree opening doors, a stable ride quality, and traction pro mode in AMT for better off-roading. It costs between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. MG Astor:

The MG Astor is sold out for 2021 as the first batch of 5,000 units were reserved in under 20 minutes. The five-seater competes directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq and is priced highly aggressively from Rs. 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and is loaded to the gills in terms of connectivity, technology and safety.

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in November 2021 and it costs Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the lightweight Heartect platform, the new Celerio gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior, and the features list has also been improved. However, topping them all off is the industry-leading claimed fuel economy of 26.68 kmpl courtesy of the new petrol engine.