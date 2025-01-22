10 Best Car Showcases At Auto Expo 2025 – EVs, SUVs, Performance Cars

The Auto Expo 2025 has grabbed plenty of attention due to multiple product showcases and here we have covered the best of them

The Auto Expo 2025 has turned out to be quite a spectacle courtesy of the multiple unveils from carmakers across the board. Here we have covered what we think as the top 10 showcases:

1. MG Cyberster:

The two-seater electric drop-top roadster has been a major attraction at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025 and it will go on sale in March with bookings commencing next month. It is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack and two oil-cooled electric motors forming an AWD system. It boasts a power output of 510 hp while the claimed range stands at 580 km. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

2. MG M9:

Bookings for the MG M9 electric premium MPV are now open In India and it has been showcased with a 90 kWh battery pack, capable of producing 245 hp and 350 Nm. It is claimed to have a WLTP range of 430 km and will be priced around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom) to rival Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival.

3. Tata Sierra:

Tata Motors has unveiled the production-spec ICE version of the new Sierra at the Auto Expo 2025. Scheduled for a market launch later this year, it will be followed by its electric iteration. The overall design of the next-gen Sierra stays true to the aesthetic of its electric counterpart barring some differences. It could get a 1.5L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine.

4. Mahindra BE 6:

Although the Mahindra BE 6 was unveiled a while ago, it has grabbed plenty of eyeballs due to its stunning design language. Available in two battery packs, the BE 6 sits on the INGLO platform and it comes with a real-world range of over 500 km per charge. It is loaded with premium equipment and technologies on the inside.

5. VinFast VF 7:

The VinFast VF 7 and VF 6 will become the Vietnamese brand’s first offerings for India and they are set to launch in H2 2025. The former has a claimed range of 450 km on a single charge and both EVs could be brought into the country via CKD route.

6. Hyundai Staria:

The highly versatile and upmarket Hyundai Staria has been around in the global markets for quite a few years already and it has finally been revealed in India, powered by a V6 engine. A sight to behold with its futuristic design appeal, we couldn’t help but wish for a local launch.

7. Skoda Octavia RS:

The Skoda Octavia RS is set to launch in India this year, bringing an exciting performance-focused option to the market. Under the hood, it features a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 265 PS of power and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a DCT. The sedan is equipped with mechanical enhancements and a sportier exhaust while the exterior features a host of updates compared to the regular model.

8. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The e Vitara has made its official debut at the motoring show. Production is set to commence soon at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility with sales expected to begin in major markets including Europe, India and Japan in the coming months. The production-ready iteration of the eVX concept will be available in two battery packs with a range of over 500 km.

9. Skoda Kodiaq:

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is built on the updated MQB EVO platform, featuring significant technological advancements and new features compared to the old model. This new iteration of the Kodiaq is larger in size, offering enhanced space and presence. It embraces Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy and will be powered by the familiar 2.0L TSI petrol engine making 190 hp.

10. BYD Sealion 7:

BYD has officially opened reservations for the Sealion 7 SUV in India, requiring an initial booking amount of Rs. 70,000. The pricing details will be revealed in the coming months and it will be offered in two variants – Premium and Performance. In terms of capability, it is claimed to do 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 215 kmph.