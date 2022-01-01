10 Best Bikes Launched In 2021 – Classic, Pulsar 250, R15 V4, Raider, RC200

In 2021, the motorcycle segment saw many new launches and here we have listed the ten best of them

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The second generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 came about with plenty of anticipation and more importantly, it is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. With a more refined engine and improved fit and finish, and a new double-cradle chassis, the Classic 350 definitely have things covered as RE did listen to the customers to bring a nearly wholesome package.

2. KTM RC 200:

Despite the negative initial response for its all-new design from enthusiasts, the second-gen KTM RC200 has blended into the mould as a more practical offering while not sacrificing its fun-to-ride characteristics. As an ergonomically better supersport, the RC200 has become a more appealing motorcycle for a wide range of customers this time around.

3. TVS Raider 125:

TVS Motor Company took the sporty riding credentials of its Apache range of motorcycles and leveraged the opportunity in the budget-friendly commuter segment with ease with the Raider 125. The motorcycle is priced highly competitively while boasting good engine refinement, relaxed ergonomics and a design that will turn heads.

4. Yamaha R15 V4:

The fourth-generation R15 did come out of nowhere as it was introduced quicker than we all had anticipated. However, it did not disappoint as the styling heavily influenced by the R7 works wonders in a more premium package. With a better equipment level courtesy of traction control, quickshifter and USD forks, the R15 V4 has certainly raised the bar.

5. Bajaj Pulsar N250:

The Pulsar N250 and F250 marked the first brand new Pulsar in decades as the new tubular chassis combined with a new 249 cc air-cooled engine, and improved ergonomics took the limelight. The naked N250 takes design inspiration from the NS200 and the presence of nimble handling in an aggressive price range makes it a worthy buy in 2021.

6. Bajaj Pulsar F250:

The F250 and N250 have plenty in common with each other but the semi-faired motorcycle has a more upright handlebar position and has a windscreen to aid better aero stability while riding on the highways. It also carries forward several characteristics of the now discontinued Pulsar 220F.

7. TVS Apache 160 4V:

The Apache 160 4V received a substantial update this year as the special edition was accompanied by the inclusion of first-in-segment ride modes, adjustable clutch and brake levers, a new headlamp, addition of gear position indicator, etc. It is already the most powerful in its class and therefore, its lead in the segment has further been consolidated.

8. Honda CB350 RS:

The second CB series motorcycle in the entry-level middleweight segment has a striking road presence and a decent list of features. With Honda’s traits such as an impressively smooth engine and high-quality fit/finish and a sporty handlebar setup, the CB350 RS is one of the highlighting launches of the year.

9. Jawa 42 2.1:

The Jawa 42 2.1 has a retro charm infused with modern elements but above all, the performance it could churn out makes it the most engaging in its segment – deserving an appreciation for the liquid-cooled motor.

10. Bajaj Pulsar NS125:

The entry-level NS motorcycle does replicate the looks of its bigger siblings but with compromises to its ride quality and braking as it is positioned in the 125 cc space. Nevertheless, it is a notable new launch from the Chakan-based manufacturer as anybody can now own an NS if styling matters more than substance.