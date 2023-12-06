10 Best Aftermarket Front Grille For Maruti Jimny – Defender to G Wagon Style

Explore the top 10 most appealing custom front grille options for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, all inspired by other iconic vehicles

Suzuki Jimny, often dubbed the “Mountain Goat” for its impressive off-road capabilities, has become a canvas for automotive enthusiasts and tuners to unleash their creativity. There are thousands of custom kits available for the little offroader, which can completely change the SUV’s look. Its 4-door Indian counterpart – Maruti Jimny – doesn’t have the same level of aftermarket kits in the market.

However, as the dimensions of the 4-door model’s front end are identical to the global 2-door model, you can just order a custom front grille that was designed for global Suzuki Jimny and mount it on your Indian Maruti Jimny without any problem! Here are the 10 best aftermarket front grille options for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

1. Defender (DAMD Little:D)

DAMD is one of the most famous body kit retailers for the Suzuki Jimny, and for good reason. They offer some of the best customisation kits for the SUV, transforming it into a replica of another vehicle. The Little:D body kit morphs the Jimny into a Land Rover Defender lookalike (the older generation model), making it feel very rugged.

2. Bronco Raptor (Aimgain Mudron)

We may not have the Ford Bronco (or the brand Ford for that matter) in India, but we can have its replica! Aimgain Mudron Sport Grille adds ruggedness and toughness to the Jimny’s design, while the lack of a large emblem at the front keeps things relatively subtle. If you want to be loud instead, you can order a nose emblem as well, along with the grille.

3. Bronco (Bron55 kit)

If you hate subtle and want something loud, the Bron55 kit is the way to go! The massive emblem at the nose adds to the character, and the custom grille-headlight combo will surely leave many confused at first glance. The kit emblem closely resembling the “Bronco” name will surely make people turn their heads around!

4. G-Wagon (DAMD Little.G)

Here’s another DAMD offering on our list! If you want a Mercedes G-Class at a fraction of the kit, then the “Little.G” kit is what you need! Even choosing just the front grille and headlights can transform the way your Jimny would look, giving you the feel of an AG G65 in terms of visuals.

5. G-Wagon (Liberty Walk)

Here’s another take on the G-Class aesthetic, by Liberty Walk. Resembling the one on the G63 AMG, this front grille features blacked-out vertical slats. This grille can be paired with aggressive LED headlamps, which further enhance the beauty of the package. We recommend getting this grille for the darker paint options of the Jimny.

6. Vintage G-Wagon (Outclass)

Inspired by the first-generation G-Class SUVs, the Outclass kit is a perfect blend of retro charm and modern ruggedness. The front grille has a very simple and elegant design, and it retains the original halogen lights of the Jimny.

7. Jeep

Jeep is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to offroad vehicles. It’s no surprise, then, that Jeep-style grilles are also available for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. APIO SJ Steel Grille will give your Jimny a proper, old-school Jeep look, complete with the signature seven vertical slots at the front.

8. 70’s Jimny (DAMD The Roots)

Feel like your Jimny is too modern? Well, why not bring the charm of the original back? “The Roots” kit, another DAMD offering, takes design inspiration from the first-generation model. Personally speaking, this is the best Grille option in this entire list! The minimalist design gels well with the boxy lines of the SUV.

9. Hummer

Want your Jimny to look like a mighty Hummer? There are several cheap options available online! We couldn’t find a reputed dealer for it though; there are several online sellers with this “Front Racing Grille” for Suzuki Jimny, most of whom seem to source the grille from the Chinese market. Be sure to do your own research if you want this grille option.

10. FJ Cruiser (Honeycomb Grille)

Loosely based on the Toyota FJ Cruiser, the Honeycomb Grille for Jimny is a simple but elegant option for customisation. There are plenty of choices available online, from China as well as Japan, all with slight variations. It’s best to set a budget first, and then pick the one which falls inside it.