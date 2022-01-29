1.72 Lakh Units Of Maruti Baleno Sold In 2021 With 12% Growth

Last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 1.72 lakh units of the Baleno premium hatchback in India, thus registering an 11.85 per cent YoY growth in sales

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market. In 2021, it was the highest-selling car in its segment and the third highest in our country overall. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer sold a total of 1,72,237 units of the Baleno in India, which is an extremely impressive sales number.

Compared to its sales figure a year prior – 1,53,986 units sold in 2020 – Maruti Baleno saw a sales growth of 11.85 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. The market share of the hatchback stayed almost constant, at around 6 per cent. In the Indian market, Maruti Baleno is available with two engine options.

Both of them are 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol units. One is rated at 83 PS and 113 Nm, and the other at 90 PS and 113 Nm, with the more powerful version offering SHVS mild-hybrid tech as well. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, and a CVT option is available on the less-powerful engine.

Maruti Baleno is currently priced from Rs. 6.14 lakh to Rs. 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in the Indian market are Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and Toyota Glanza. Regular readers would know that Glanza is actually just a rebadged version of Baleno.

Although Maruti’s premium hatchback is still extremely popular, it is a little dated now. The interior design is relatively bland, the exterior design has been around for a long time, and the equipment list is frugal, especially when compared to the competition. That, however, is going to change very soon.

Maruti Suzuki will be launching a facelifted version of the Baleno in India next month, as per reports. Production of the updated version has already commenced. The new model will sport major changes to the exterior and interior, and it will be launched by Toyota as well, as the Glanza facelift. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki will likely continue to have the existing powertrains but the features list will be thoroughly upgraded this time around in response to the growing competition.