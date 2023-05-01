1.60 Lakh+ Maruti Cars Sold In April – Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno

In the month of April 2023, the total car sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,60,529 units against 1,50,661 units with a YoY growth of 6.54%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the sales numbers for the month of April 2023 domestically. The largest car producer in the country sold a total of 1,60,529 units last month which includes 1,39,519 units in domestic sales, 16,971 units in exports and 4,039 units in supply to Toyota. The brand has noted that the shortage of semiconductors had some impact on vehicle production.

In the mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 14,110 unit sales last month as against 17,137 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 17.66 per cent. The combined sales of Maruti Suzuki’s compact range stood at 74,935 units as against 59,184 units in April 2022 with a healthy YoY surge of 26.61 per cent.

The compact segment composes these models: Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted 1,017 units against 579 units with a YoY growth of 75.64 per cent. The UV range features models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, XL6 and Grand Vitara and they combined to contribute a total of 36,754 units last month.

Compared to the corresponding month last year with 33,941 units, a YoY positive growth of 8.28 per cent was noted. The Eeco minivan recorded 10,504 units as against 11,154 units with a Yoy sales de-growth of 5.82 per cent. The total domestic PV sales stood at 1,37,320 units against 1,21,995 units with a YoY volume increase of 12.56 per cent.

Only recently, MSIL introduced the new version of the Super Carry LCV and last month, a total of 2,199 units were registered against 4,266 units with a YoY drop of 48.45 per cent. The supply to Toyota stood at 4,039 units against 5,987 units with a de-growth of 32.53 per cent. Combining the exports, supply to Toyota and domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki posted 1,60,529 units against 1,50,661 units with a growth of 6.54 per cent on a YoY basis.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer introduced the Fronx compact SUV coupe only a few weeks ago while the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV will be launched sometime this month in India. Within the next two to three months, Maruti Suzuki will bring in a premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.